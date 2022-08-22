India Logistics Market Report 2022-27: Share, Size, Growth and Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The India logistics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “India Logistics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The India logistics market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Logistics is the process of managing and transporting resources and services from the point of origin to the final location in a timely and economical manner. It mainly includes services like Third-Party Logistics (3PL), Fourth-Party Logistics (4PL), and inbound logistics. It currently finds applications in e-commerce, construction, agriculture, oil and gas, healthcare, and defense sectors across India.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

At present, there is an increase in the application of artificial intelligence (AI) in the e-commerce sector to increase customer retention through targeted advertisements. This, along with the burgeoning e-commerce industry, represents one of the key factors driving the market in India. Moreover, due to favorable government policies and increasing tax redemptions, there is a considerable improvement in trade activities, which is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors in the country. Apart from this, the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT)has enhanced supply chain productivity and reduced error costs, which is contributing to the growth of the market. Apart from this, various initiatives by the Government of India (GOI), such as PM GatiShakti – National Master Plan for Multi-modal Connectivity, Goods and services tax (GST), and the e-way bill, are influencing the market positively. Besides this, the development of roads, railways, waterways, and air networks in the country is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Breakup by Model Type:

2 PL

3 PL

4 PL

Breakup by Transportation Mode:

Roadways

Seaways

Railways

Airways

Breakup by End-Use:

Manufacturing

Consumer Goods

Retail

Food and Beverages

IT Hardware

Healthcare

Chemicals

Construction

Automotive

Telecom

Oil and Gas

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

