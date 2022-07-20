India Air Cooler Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth And Outlook 2022-27

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The India air cooler market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Air Cooler Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The India air cooler market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.4% during 2022-2027.

An air cooler is a heat exchanger that is used to cool or dehumidify the air in the surrounding environment. Also known as swamp coolers, it operates through the process of evaporation, which uses brine (water with glycol) as a coolant. In India, a wide range of air coolers are available in different sizes and designs like the desert, wall-mounted, and personal coolers. Moreover, a significant percentage of the population in the country uses air coolers as they are cost-effective and consumes less power than conventional cooling systems.

Market Trends

India experiences long hot summers with temperatures often reaching up to 45� C. Besides the climatic conditions, as the price, and the running and maintenance costs of air coolers are significantly lower than that of air conditioners, there is a widespread inclination toward air coolers installations, especially in the domestic sector. Moreover, various leading companies, such as Bajaj, Symphony, Usha, and Kenstar, are adopting eco-friendly and green technologies to produce energy-efficient air coolers to reduce operation costs. Leading industry players in the country are also introducing air coolers with the latest inbuilt technology, specialized smart remote, turbo air throw, large fan size and honeycomb cooling pads, which are gaining rapid traction in the market. Other factors, such as inflating disposable incomes and improving standards of living, are expected to create a favorable market dynamic for air coolers in India in the coming years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Breakup by End Use:

Residential Air Coolers

Room Air Coolers

Desert Air Coolers

Tower Air Coolers

Industrial and Commercial Air Coolers:

Mobile Commercial Air Coolers

Centralized Air Coolers

Market Breakup by Tank Capacity:

Low

Medium

High

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Market Breakup by Region

North India

East India

West and Central India

South India

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

