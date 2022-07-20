India Animal Health Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-27

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The India animal health market reached a value of INR 67.83 Billion in 2021.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “India Animal Health Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The India animal health market reached a value of INR 67.83 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach INR 114.12 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.52% during 2022-2027.

Animal healthcare refers to the regular monitoring of the health of domestic animals or livestock. It involves the development of veterinary drugs, feed additives, pharmaceuticals, pesticides, etc. Animal healthcare ensures a constant food supply and prevents various zoonotic diseases, such as animal flu, Lyme disease, feline leukemia, tick infestation, etc., caused by bacteria, viruses, parasites, etc. It also aids in reducing the chances of inter-species infection in a veterinary or a domestic setting. Animal healthcare practices are extensively adopted across industries that are animal-dependent, including dairy and agriculture.

The expanding veterinary pharmaceutical industry is one of the key factors driving the India animal health market. Besides this, the escalating incidences of zoonotic diseases are further stimulating the market growth. Moreover, numerous technological advancements, such as the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) with animal health monitoring solutions, are also acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, the elevating utilization of mobile sensors and wearables to monitor animal health and behavior is further catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, the growing popularity of several feed additives, including vitamins, fatty acids, amino acids, fungal products, minerals, steroidal compounds, etc., is anticipated to drive the India animal health market over the forecasted period.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape

Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, Cargill, Merck, Ceva Sante Animale, Elanco, Merial, Virbac

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Animal Type, Product Type, Distribution Channel and Region.

Breakup by Animal Type:

Commercial

Companion

Breakup by Product Type

Anti-Bacterial/Antibiotic

Anti-Chronic Respiratory

Anticoccidials

Dewormers/Antihelmintics

Disinfectants

Enzymes

Fly-Binder/Control

Growth Promoters

Gut Health (also includes probiotics, prebiotics)

Liver Tonics

Nutritional Supplements

Toxin Binders / Immunomodulators / Mold inhibitors

Vaccines

Vitamins/ Minerals/ Amino Acids

Diagnostics

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Others

Market Breakup by Region

Uttar Pradesh

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Bihar

Andhra Pradesh

Gujarat

Others

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

