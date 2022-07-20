India Aquafeed Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-27

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The India aquafeed market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, "India Aquafeed Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", The India aquafeed market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX% during 2022-2027.

Aquafeed is prepared from a mix of fish and plant-based raw materials and it provides essential nutrients, including proteins, oils, vitamins, and minerals, and conserves finite marine resources. It assists in alleviating the effects of stress, reducing susceptibility to disease, and strengthening immunity. Consequently, the demand for aquafeed is rising across India.

Market Trends

The increasing farming of aquatic animals represents one of the major factors strengthening the market growth in India. In addition, the Government of India (GoI) is undertaking several initiatives to promote sustainable fish farming methods and enhance aquafeed productivity, which is contributing to the market growth. Apart from this, aquatic farmers are adopting advanced equipment to analyze fish behavior and monitor the water. Furthermore, the growing consumption of seafood on account of the increasing awareness among individuals about its health benefits, along with the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, is creating a positive outlook for the market in the country.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Breakup by Species:

Carp Feeds

Marine Shrimps

Tilapias

Catfishes

Marine Fishes

Salmons

Freshwater (FW) Crustaceans

Trouts

Others



Breakup by Ingredients:

Soybean

Corn

Fish Meal

Fish Oil

Additives

Others



Breakup by Additives:

Vitamins and Minerals

Antioxidants

Feed Enzymes

Others



Breakup by Product Form:

Pellets

Extruded

Powdered

Liquid



Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

