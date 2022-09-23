Vaccine Adjuvants Market Driven by the Rising Prevalence of Allergies and Infectious Diseases

Vaccine Adjuvants Market Report 2022-2027

The global vaccine adjuvants market to reach US$ 1,617.3 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.82% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Vaccine Adjuvants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", The global vaccine adjuvants market size reached US$ 773.6 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,617.3 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.82% during 2022-2027.

Vaccine adjuvants are compounds utilized for improving the biological activity and the immunogenicity of a pharmaceutical preparation intended for the immunization of humans and animals against numerous diseases. They can be administered in oral, intramuscular, intranasal, subcutaneous, and intradermal forms. They aid in improving the response of the body to vaccination, minimizing the number of vaccine doses given to patients, and reducing the amount of injected foreign material. They rely on aluminum salts, such as aluminum hydroxide, aluminum phosphate, and aluminum potassium sulfate, to protect against diseases and provide more prolonged effectiveness. They are widely used in hepatitis A, hepatitis B, diphtheria-tetanus, Haemophilus influenzae type B, and pneumococcal vaccines.

Vaccine Adjuvants Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing prevalence of contagious infections, such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), acquired immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS), and human papillomavirus (HPV), represents one of the major factors positively influencing the demand for vaccine adjuvants around the world. The rising occurrence of cancer among the masses, especially the geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such medical conditions, is also strengthening the market growth. It can also be accredited to the growing consumption of alcohol and tobacco products on account of sedentary lifestyles and high-stress levels. In addition, increasing incidences of zoonotic diseases, including animal flu and tick infestation, are favoring the market growth. It can also be attributed to the emerging trend of adopting pets for companionship and consequently increasing spread of animal-borne diseases. The rising awareness about animal health is also driving the demand for vaccine adjuvants worldwide. Apart from this, the increasing number of airborne diseases on account of the growing air pollution levels is resulting in the rising utilization of vaccine adjuvants. Along with this, the growing demand for effective and safe vaccine adjuvants is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the expanding number of clinical trials by pharmaceutical companies to improve vaccines that offer long-lasting effects on immunization is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, governments of several countries are undertaking initiatives to monitor the distribution, supply, and administration of vaccine adjuvants, which is providing a thrust to the market growth. Besides this, due to inflating income levels, there is a rise in demand for sophisticated treatment options to minimize the risk of developing allergies. Additionally, continual technological advancements in the vaccine production process, significant improvement in the healthcare infrastructure, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biotechnology are anticipated to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Vaccine Adjuvants Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• Adjuvance Tecchnologies Inc.

• Adjuvatis

• Agenus Inc.

• Brenntag SE

• Chemtrade Logistics Inc.

• CSL Limited

• Croda International Plc

• Invivogen

• Novavax Inc.

• OZ Biosciences

• Virometix AG.

The report has segmented the market based on product type, route of administration, diseases and application.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Adjuvant Emulsions

• Pathogen Components

• Particulate Adjuvants

• Combination Adjuvants

• Others

Breakup by Route of Administration:

• Oral

• Intramuscular

• Intranasal

• Subcutaneous

• Intradermal

• Others

Breakup by Diseases:

• Cancer

• Infectious Diseases

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Research

• Commercial

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

