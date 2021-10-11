Alopecia Treatment Market Report 2021: Industry Size, Growth, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2026
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Alopecia Treatment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, the global alopecia treatment market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.
Alopecia is an autoimmune disorder affecting the hair follicles that prevents the growth of hair on the scalp, face and body. Often resulting in hair loss and even baldness, it is commonly caused as a result of unhealthy diets, age, lifestyle changes, hormonal imbalance and hypertension. Its treatment aims to stimulate hair growth by suppressing the immune system. Some of the widely used drugs for treating alopecia include corticosteroids, minoxidil and anthralin.
Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/alopecia-treatment-market/requestsample
Market Trends
The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the healthcare industry. Along with this, continual technological advancements across the sector are contributing to the market growth. For instance, the increasing deployment of advanced technologies, such as low light laser therapy (LLLT) that is safer and less invasive, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, the rising preference for maintaining an aesthetic appearance among the masses due to the growing popularity of social media is acting as a major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including the increasing healthcare expenditure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are also providing an impetus to the market growth.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
• Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.
• Cellmid Limited
• Cipla Limited
• Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.
• GlaxoSmithKline plc
• HCell Inc.
• Johnson & Johnson
• Merck & Co. Inc.
• Pfizer Inc.
• Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd
• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
Ask Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3rSaJ1U
The report has segmented the market based on region, drug type, indication, gender, route of administration and distribution channel.
Breakup by Drug Type:
• Minoxidil
• Finasteride
• Others
Breakup by Indication:
• Androgenic Alopecia
• Alopecia Areata
• Alopecia Totalis
• Others
Breakup by Gender:
• Male
• Female
Breakup by Route of Administration:
• Oral
• Topical
• Injectable
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Hospitals
• Retail Pharmacies
• Online Pharmacies
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia-Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
Elena Anderson
