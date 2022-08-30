Patient Centric Healthcare App Market Report 2022, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027

Patient Centric Healthcare App Market Report 2022-2027

The global patient centric healthcare app market to reach US$ 30.89 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 21.50% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Patient Centric Healthcare App Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", The global patient centric healthcare app market size reached US$ 8.62 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 30.89 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 21.50% during 2022-2027.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Patient centric healthcare application (app) offers health-related services that cater to individual needs and assist healthcare professionals in accessing information and establishing communication at the point of care. It is used to monitor numerous health aspects of the patient, which help in managing chronic diseases, such as diabetes and arthritis and adopting a healthy lifestyle. It also provides virtual guidance to the patient and assists in keeping track of their calorie count, blood glucose measurements, carbohydrates, and dehydration levels. Besides this, it reduces healthcare spending and facilitates electronic data interchange (EDI) with clinicians. As a result, the demand for patient healthcare apps is increasing across the globe.

Patient Centric Healthcare App Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing global geriatric population and the rising prevalence of chronic medical disorders, such as diabetes, cancer, and rheumatoid arthritis, currently represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market. These chronic diseases need continuous monitoring of physiological changes for proper diagnosis and medication. Apart from this, the expanding patient centric ecosystem due to rising collaborations between mobile developers and healthcare experts is driving the market. In addition, rapid digitization and considerable reliance on smartphones, tablets, and laptops are increasing the installation rate of patient centric healthcare apps. These apps are compatible with iPhone Operating System (iOS), android, and windows, which is creating numerous growth opportunities for key players in the market.

Additionally, these apps help medical professionals in information management, time management, health record maintenance and access, communications and consulting, reference and information gathering, clinical decision making, patient monitoring, and medical education and training. This, in turn, is encouraging developers to constantly upgrade their services, which is strengthening the growth of the market. Apart from this, the app provides file-sharing services and cloud-based storage, which allow users to store, update and share documents and photographs with healthcare providers without exchanging a physical memory device.

In line with this, the rising awareness among individuals about maintaining a healthy lifestyle is catalyzing the need for such apps as they help track sleep patterns, water intake levels, and physical activity. These apps also allow users to address smoking cessation by tracking associated health and financial benefits and providing inspirational tips and memory games to resist cravings. Furthermore, advances in information technology (IT) and the introduction of remote patient monitoring facilities and 5G-enabled devices with wearable sensors are projected to create a favorable market outlook in the coming years.

Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

• Athenahealth Inc.

• Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Hill-Rom Services Inc. (Baxter International Inc.)

• iPatientCare LLC

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Mobilesmith Inc.

• Pfizer Inc.

• Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG).

The report has segmented the market based on technology, operating system, application and end user.

Breakup by Technology:

• Phone-Based Apps

• Web-Based Apps

• Wearable Patient Centric Apps

Breakup by Operating System:

• iOS

• Android

• Windows

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Wellness Management

• Disease and Treatment Management

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Home Use

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Remote Patient Monitoring Market Size Worth $ 2+ Billion by 2027

