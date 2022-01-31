Infection Surveillance Solutions Market Report 2022-2027: Industry Size, Share and Opportunity

Infection Surveillance Solutions Market

IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,158.50 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.30% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Infection Surveillance Solutions Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, the global infection surveillance solutions market reached a value of US$ 514.1 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,158.50 Million by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.30% during 2022-2027.

Infection surveillance solutions are a set of techniques employed in the healthcare industry. It is utilized by professionals for monitoring, acquiring, and interpreting the health reports of patients to ensure the accurate diagnosis and the implementation of preventive measures. It is further used for diagnosing antibiotic-resistant organisms (AROs) urinary tract, surgical wounds, and ventilator-associated pneumonia. At present, infection surveillance solutions are commercially available in two varying types, such as on-premises and cloud-based solutions.

Market Trends

The global infection surveillance solutions market is primarily being driven by the rising prevalence of various contagious hospital-acquired infections, especially amongst the geriatric population. Additionally, the increasing utilization of infection surveillance solutions for identifying epidemics, accurate health details and surgical databases is contributing to the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of innovative solutions in analytics and data management is propelling the market growth. In line with this, the rising demand for cloud-based software is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Baxter International Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

Centrak Inc. (Halma plc)

Cerner Corporation

CKM Healthcare Incorporated

Ecolab Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Medexter Healthcare

Perahealth Inc.

PointClickCare

Premier Inc.

Sunquest Information Systems Inc. (Roper Technologies Inc.).

The report has segmented the market based on component, deployment type and end user.

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Service Centers

Specialty Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

