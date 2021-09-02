Global Poultry Diagnostics Market Report 2021-26 | Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth and Opportunities
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Poultry Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global poultry diagnostics market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during 2021-2026.
Poultry diagnostics refers to the technique utilized to identify numerous diseases present in poultry, including chronic respiratory disease (CRD), Newcastle disease (ND), avian influenza (AI), chicken anemia, etc. These diseases can occur owing to the inadequate nutritious feeding of poultry birds or the lack of proper care and management. As a result, diagnosis of poultry diseases is highly recommended. It depends on identifying vital organs, body structure, disease symptoms, etc. Poultry diagnostics offers various services, such as necropsy examination, bacteriology, pathology, toxicology, etc. It also aids in quality assurance testing of incoming feed ingredients, preventing infection, food infectivity, etc.
Market Trends
The growing consumption of animal-derived products, coupled with the increasing concerns towards food security, are driving the global poultry diagnostics market. Furthermore, numerous government bodies across countries are implementing stringent health and food safety standards, which are further bolstering the product demand. Besides this, various international organizations are undertaking initiatives and launching campaigns to generate awareness towards infectious diseases among poultry farmers. Additionally, with the introduction of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) tests with high accuracy and cost efficiency, several key players are developing better testing tools and point-of-care (POC) diagnostics for newer ailments. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the poultry diagnostics market in the coming years.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
• AgroBioTek Laboratories
• BioChek BV
• Bionote Co. Ltd.
• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
• IDEXX Laboratories Inc.
• MEGACOR Diagnostik GmbH
• QIAGEN N.V
• Royal GD
• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
• Zoetis Inc.
The report has segmented the market based on disease type, test type and service.
Breakup by Disease Type:
• Avian Influenza
• Avian Salmonellosis
• Avian Mycoplasmosis
• Infectious Bronchitis
• Infectious Bursal Disease
• Newcastle Disease
• Chicken Anemia
• Others
Breakup by Test Type:
• ELISA test
• PCR Test
• Others
Breakup by Service:
• Bacteriology
• Parasitology
• Virology
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia-Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
