India E-invoicing Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2022-2027

The India e-invoicing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 24.97% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India E-invoicing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the India e-invoicingmarket is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 24.97% during 2022-2027.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Electronic invoicing (e-invoicing) refers to the exchange of a bill and payment details between a supplier and a consumer in an electronic format. It is a proposed system where business-to-business (B2B) invoices are digitally prepared and authenticated by the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN). It relies on cloud-based solutions that enhance accuracy and data quality, prevents delayed payments, and accelerate invoice-processing time. It also assists in tracking business transactions and reducing the cost incurred in system design, implementation, training, maintenance, and customization.

Market Trends:

E-invoicing is employed in the e-commerce industry to minimize human error, enhance compliance and improve operational activities. This represents one of the major factors strengthening the market growth in India. In addition, the increasing adoption of e-invoicing in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector to minimize incidences of fraud and data breaches is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the rising adoption of e-invoicing in businesses for streamlining invoice management and reducing audit risks is creating a positive outlook for the market in the country. Apart from this, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), predictive analytics tools, and cloud-based solutions are offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors operating in the country.

Breakup by Channel:

B2B

B2C

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Breakup by Application:

Energy and Utilities

FMCG

E-Commerce

BFSI

Government

Others

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

