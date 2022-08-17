Submit Release
India E-invoicing Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2022-2027

The India e-invoicing market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 24.97% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “India E-invoicing Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the India e-invoicingmarket is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 24.97% during 2022-2027.

Report Metric
Historical: 2016-2021
Base Year: 2021
Forecast Year: 2022-2027

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Electronic invoicing (e-invoicing) refers to the exchange of a bill and payment details between a supplier and a consumer in an electronic format. It is a proposed system where business-to-business (B2B) invoices are digitally prepared and authenticated by the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN). It relies on cloud-based solutions that enhance accuracy and data quality, prevents delayed payments, and accelerate invoice-processing time. It also assists in tracking business transactions and reducing the cost incurred in system design, implementation, training, maintenance, and customization.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/india-e-invoicing-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

E-invoicing is employed in the e-commerce industry to minimize human error, enhance compliance and improve operational activities. This represents one of the major factors strengthening the market growth in India. In addition, the increasing adoption of e-invoicing in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sector to minimize incidences of fraud and data breaches is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, the rising adoption of e-invoicing in businesses for streamlining invoice management and reducing audit risks is creating a positive outlook for the market in the country. Apart from this, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), predictive analytics tools, and cloud-based solutions are offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors operating in the country.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3w63eYv

Breakup by Channel:

B2B
B2C
Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based
On-premises

Breakup by Application:

Energy and Utilities
FMCG
E-Commerce
BFSI
Government
Others

Breakup by Region:

North India
West and Central India
South India
East India

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

