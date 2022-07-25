Ecotourism Market Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-27

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global ecotourism market size reached US$ 152.5 Billion in 2021

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Ecotourism Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", The global ecotourism market size reached US$ 152.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 334.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% during 2022-2027.

Ecotourism or nature tourism refers to a sustainable form of travel that maintains and preserves nature and the environment. It also aims to reduce the negative impact on the natural ecosystem. In ecotourism, the traveler goes to remote and pristine destinations consisting of flora, fauna, and other cultural heritage. National parks, marine parks, and parks with protected status, biodiversity, local culture, and traditional protectors of the natural environment are the main attraction for ecotourism. Recently, ecotourism has gained immense traction as it is a responsible travel experience that protects the environment and improves the quality of local lives.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries.

Market Trends:

The global ecotourism market is primarily driven by the rising travel and tourism activities. Besides this, governing agencies in various countries are taking initiatives that focus on energy efficiency and water reuse. They are also supporting ecotourism through education, information services, marketing, and collaborations with private enterprises. Moreover, the rising consciousness regarding global warming and the destruction of nature by tourists has encouraged hospitality providers to create eco-lodges or camps with wildlife tourism, bird watching, and coral reefs that cater to ecological conservation and build environmental awareness. Furthermore, rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, and rising pollution levels are expected to escalate the demand for ecotourism across the globe.

Breakup by Traveler Type:

Solo

Group

Breakup by Age Group:

Generation X

Generation Y

Generation Z

Breakup by Sales Channel:

Travel Agent

Direct

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Adventure Alternative Ltd

Aracari Travel

BCD Travel

Expedia Group Inc.

FROSCH International Travel Inc.

G Adventures

Intrepid Group Limited

Rickshaw Travel Group

Small World Journeys Pty Ltd

Steppes Travel

Undiscovered Mountains Ltd.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

