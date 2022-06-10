Polyimide Film Market Size, Share, Growth, Outlook And Forecast 2021-26

According to the latest report by IMARC Group The global polyimide film market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Polyimide Film Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global polyimide film market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2021-2026.

Polyimide film possesses excellent chemical, physical, and electrical properties, such as superior insulation and thermal stability, and resistance against harmful effects of corona discharge. It is used as an insulating material in the manufacturing of semiconductors and flexible printed circuit boards (PCBs).

Market Trends:

Polyimide film is widely utilized in electronic products, such as wires and cables, generators, tape-automated bonding, integrated circuits (ICs), rotating machines, computers, and recording devices. This, along with the increasing utilization of electrical appliances, is catalyzing the demand for polyimide films worldwide. Apart from this, rising environmental concerns, in confluence with incentives and subsidies provided by governments of several countries on installing solar panels, are contributing to the market growth. Moreover, leading manufacturers are relying on novel methods for developing polymeric nanocomposites with superior performance, optimal strength, durability, and reliability, which is anticipated to propel the growth of the market in the coming years.

Breakup by Application:

Flexible Printed Circuit

Wire and Cable

Pressure-Sensitive Tape

Specialty Fabricated Product

Motor/Generator

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Electronics

Aerospace

Automotive

Labelling

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Arakawa Chemicals Industries Ltd

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

Flexcon Company Inc.

I.S.T Corporation

Kaneka Corporation

Kolon Industries Inc.

Shinmax Technology Ltd

Taimide Tech Inc.

Toray Industries Inc

UBE Industries Limited.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

