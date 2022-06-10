Bioethanol Market Size, Share, Demand, Growth And Analysis 2021-26

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global bioethanol market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Bioethanol Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026″, The global bioethanol market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.

Bioethanol is a clear, colorless biofuel produced from biomass by hydrolysis and sugar fermentation or through the chemical reaction of ethylene with steam. It is biodegradable, less toxic, and more environment-friendly as compared to conventional fuels. It is consequently gaining traction as a petrol substitute in vehicles across the globe for minimizing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and air pollution.

Market Trends:

Rapid urbanization, inflating disposable incomes, and a significant increase in the sales of passenger vehicles around the world are among the key factors positively influencing the market. Moreover, rising environmental concerns among the masses are catalyzing the demand for the product as an alternative to fossil fuels. Apart from this, governments of various countries are introducing stringent regulations to reduce emissions of harmful gas. They are also promoting the adoption of bioethanol due to its high-octane value and lower carbon monoxide emissions. These initiatives are projected to impel market growth.

Breakup by Type:

Sugarcane-based Ethanol

Cellulosic Ethanol

Starch-based Ethanol

Others

Breakup by Fuel Blend:

E10

E20 and E25

E70 and E75

E85

Others

Breakup by Generation:

First Generation

Second Generation

Third Generation

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive and Transportation

Power Generation

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Abengoa S.A.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

BP plc

Cristalco (Cristal Union)

CropEnergies AG (Sudzucker AG)

Flint Hills Resources (Koch Industries Inc.)

Green Plains Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

INEOS Capital Limited

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.

POET LLC

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Valero Energy Corporation.

