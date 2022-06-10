Enterprise Application Market Size, Share, Growth, Outlook And Forecast 2022-27

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global application infrastructure middleware market reached a value of US$ 47.5 Billion in 2021

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Enterprise Application Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027“, The global enterprise application market reached a value of US$ 249.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 403.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.24% during 2022-2027.

Enterprise application is a complex, scalable, component-based software system used in the corporate environment. It comprises computerized billing systems, online shopping and payment processing, content management, resource planning, application integration, interactive product catalogs, and sales force automation. As it enhances efficiency, flexibility, productivity, automates workflow, and simplifies the information technology (IT) process, an enterprise application is employed in various end-use industries across the globe.

Market Trends:

With the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, enterprise applications are gaining immense traction in small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) to conduct business operations and processes. Moreover, rapid digitization, rising penetration of high-speed internet, and the emerging trend of bring-your-own-device (BYOD) are creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), and edge computing technologies are expanding the usage of enterprise applications in the retail, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors around the world.

Breakup by Solution:

Customer Relationship Management

Enterprise Resource Planning

Supply Chain Management

Analytics and Business Intelligence

Human Capital Management

Productivity Tools

Others

Breakup by Organization Size:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by End User:

BFSI

Manufacturing and Retail

Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

IT and Telecommunication

Government

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Accenture plc

Fujitsu Limited

Infosys Limited

International Business Machines Corporation

iTransition Group

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Pegasystems Inc.

Salesforce.com Inc.

SAP SE, Software AG

Tata Consultancy Services Limited.

