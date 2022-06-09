Defoamers Market Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth And Analysis 2021-26

According to the latest report by IMARC Group The global defoamers market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Defoamers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global defoamers market size reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Defoamers refer to the chemical additives used as anti-foaming agents to destabilize foam formation in industrial process liquids quickly. They are oil-based, water-based, or silicone-based. Defoamers restrict the formation of foam and minimize surface tension. In addition to this, they exhibit various beneficial properties, such as low affinity for air-liquid surfaces and easy spreadability. Some commonly used defoamers include silicones, polydimethylsiloxanes, stearates, glycols, insoluble oils, as well as inorganics, including talc and silicates, etc. They assist in preventing bacterial contamination, residue deposits, drainage issues, etc., thereby enhancing the operational life of the machinery. Consequently, defoamers find extensive applications in several industries, such as oil and gas, chemicals, food and beverage (F&B), agriculture, mining, etc.

Market Trends:

The growing product utilization in the manufacturing of paints, inks, and coatings to prevent defects, such as fisheyes, popping, cratering, etc., is primarily driving the defoamers market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of these additives in water treatment facilities and industrial wastewater streams is further catalyzing market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for defoamers to optimize sludge dewatering, thickening, clarification, filtering floatation processes, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, numerous product innovations, such as the development of water- and bio-based defoamers, are also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, as compared to traditional petroleum-based variants, they have low volatile organic compounds (VOC) content and are produced using sustainable raw materials, which is anticipated to fuel the defoamers market over the forecasted period.

Breakup by Medium of Dispersion:

Aqueous Systems

Non-Aqueous/Solvent

Breakup by Product:

Water-based

Oil-based

Silicone-based

Others

Breakup by Application:

Pulp and Paper

Paints and Coatings

Agrochemicals

Water Treatment

Food and Beverages

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Air Products and Chemicals Inc.

Ashland, BASF SE

Clariant AG, Dow Inc.

Elementis plc

Elkem ASA

Evonik Industries AG

Basildon Chemical Company Limited (Momentive Performance Materials Inc.)

Kemira Oyj

Wacker Chemie AG

