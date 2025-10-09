Japan Private Equity Market Size to Worth USD 70.1 Billion by 2033 | With a 5.6% CAGR

Japan Private Equity Market

IWATA, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐉𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰Market Size in 2024: USD 40.1 BillionMarket Size in 2033: USD 70.1 BillionMarket Growth Rate 2025-2033: 5.6%According to IMARC Group's latest research publication, "𝐉𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑", The Japan private equity market size reached USD 40.1 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach USD 70.1 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate of 5.6% during 2025-2033.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: https://www.imarcgroup.com/japan-private-equity-market/requestsample 𝐉𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 & 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬Japan's private equity market is experiencing significant momentum driven by structural changes in the country's corporate landscape. The business succession crisis represents perhaps the most compelling opportunity—hundreds of thousands of family-owned businesses face ownership transitions as founders retire without clear successors. Private equity firms have stepped in to provide liquidity solutions and professional management, creating a steady pipeline of deals particularly in Japan's extensive small and medium enterprise sector. This demographic reality, combined with aging business owners seeking exit strategies, has transformed succession-focused transactions into a core pillar of the market. Recent data shows deal values exceeded JPY 3 trillion for the fourth consecutive year, demonstrating sustained activity despite global economic uncertainties.International and domestic investor interest in Japanese assets has intensified substantially. The country's diverse industrial base, advanced technology sector, and robust infrastructure attract global private equity firms seeking growth opportunities outside saturated Western markets. Japan's favorable economic conditions—including corporate governance reforms, improving profitability metrics, and attractive valuations relative to international peers—have made the market particularly appealing. Private equity-backed deal values jumped over 40 percent year-over-year recently, with Japan's share of Asia-Pacific private equity investment expanding as investors recognize the market's maturation and opportunity set. Large-cap deals exceeding JPY 100 billion have become more common, with multiple transactions surpassing JPY 300 billion, demonstrating investor confidence in deploying significant capital into Japanese businesses. Notable transactions include Fortress Investment Group's sale of Accordia Golf to Heiwa for approximately JPY 510 billion in December 2024.The venture capital ecosystem has gained considerable traction, supported by government initiatives encouraging entrepreneurship and technology development. Japan's "Startup Development Five-Year Plan" targets a 10-fold increase in startup investment to JPY 10 trillion by March 2028, creating tailwinds for venture capital activity. Technology sector investments have grown substantially, with companies like SmartHR completing significant funding rounds—the HR SaaS company raised USD 140 million in June 2024 at a USD 1.6 billion valuation. Impact investing has emerged as an important theme, with investors increasingly seeking companies prioritizing sustainability, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility. This shift reflects evolving investor mindsets viewing ESG integration as fundamental to long-term value creation and risk management, aligning with broader societal emphasis on corporate responsibility and sustainable business practices in Japan's modernizing economy.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=10212&flag=E 𝐉𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧The report has segmented the market into the following categories:𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:• Buyout• Venture Capital (VCs)• Real Estate• Infrastructure• Others𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:• Kanto Region• Kinki Region• Central/Chubu Region• Kyushu-Okinawa Region• Tohoku Region• Chugoku Region• Hokkaido Region• Shikoku Region𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=10212&method=1326 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐉𝐚𝐩𝐚𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒: Fortress Investment Group LLC completed sale of Accordia Golf, Japan's largest golf course operator, to pachinko machine manufacturer Heiwa for approximately JPY 510 billion. The transaction represented one of the largest private equity exits in Japan's leisure sector, demonstrating sustained appetite for Japanese assets and successful value creation in service industry investments.𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒: WM Partners and A.I. Capital jointly established the JPY 20 billion "Japan Private Equity Opportunity 2024 Investment Limited Partnership" with support from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Development Bank of Japan. The fund focuses on secondary investments in private equity funds, providing liquidity solutions for existing limited partners while capitalizing on Japan's growing secondary market infrastructure.𝐉𝐮𝐧𝐞 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒: SmartHR, a venture capital-backed human resources SaaS company, completed USD 140 million Series E funding round valuing the company at USD 1.6 billion. The investment demonstrated continued investor confidence in Japanese technology startups and the growing prominence of software-as-a-service business models in Japan's corporate sector, attracting both domestic and international venture capital.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐡𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:• Market Performance (2019-2024)• Market Outlook (2025-2033)• COVID-19 Impact on the Market• Porter's Five Forces Analysis• Strategic Recommendations• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends• Market Drivers and Success Factors• SWOT Analysis• Structure of the Market• Value Chain Analysis• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape 