Australia Private Equity Market 2025-33: Growth, Trend & Investment Opportunity

AUSTRALIA, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰Market Size in 2024: USD 22.0 BillionMarket Size in 2033: USD 48.5 BillionMarket Growth Rate 2025-2033: 8.20%According to IMARC Group's latest research publication, " 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐒𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑", the Australia private equity market size reached 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟐.𝟎 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 in 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟒𝟖.𝟓 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 by 2033, exhibiting a growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟐𝟎% from 2025-2033.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭AI and Software Investment Boom: Investments by technology-focused private equity firms are changing the market. Artificial intelligence and software continue to attract significant interest from private equity funds, especially in information technology and professional services. Digital innovation is creating valuable opportunities in these sectors. The rapid evolution allows private equity firms to find high-growth companies that are using technology to disrupt traditional industries while making improvements through digital transformation efforts.Healthcare Technology Acceleration: In 2024, healthcare technology transactions supported by private equity soared to new levels. Australia Healthcare IT Market tech investments reached USD 10.17 Billion in 2024, marking the highest amount in two years. This growth shows strong investor confidence in digital health solutions. It reflects the recognition of key growth factors in healthcare, such as an aging population, the rise of chronic diseases, and the increase in Australia digital health market adoption spurred by the pandemic, which permanently changed how patient care is delivered.Infrastructure and Real Assets Focus: Significant investments in infrastructure are changing the investment landscape. Major projects in real estate, renewable energy, and critical infrastructure are underway. For example, superannuation funds like Rest have committed $300 million to infrastructure development. These investments address Australia’s infrastructure needs while offering private equity investors stable cash flows, protection against inflation, and improved portfolio diversification, which meet the demands of institutional investors for reliable returns.International Capital Expansion: The market is experiencing shifts as international funds expand their presence. Offshore funds now make up fifty percent of total private equity investments in Australia. They bring global expertise, capital, and experience in cross-border deals to domestic growth opportunities. This international involvement enhances competition, increases valuation multiples, and raises the complexity of transactions. It also connects Australian companies to global markets, supply chains, and strategic partners that help accelerate growth.Small and Mid-Cap Preference: There is a growing preference among investors for small and mid-cap companies. These companies often show agility and growth potential in unstable market conditions. Investors recognize that smaller firms tend to be more resilient to market shifts and regulatory changes. They offer opportunities for operational value creation, strategic repositioning, and growth through professionalizing management, adopting best practices, and making strategic acquisitions to build leading platforms in the market.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/australia-private-equity-market/requestsample 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 & 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬The Australian private equity market has grown significantly as the economy recovers from pandemic-related disruptions. This growth is supported by strong economic fundamentals and increased investments by institutions in alternative assets. The market shows resilience through strategic responses to economic fluctuations and continues to boost Australia's economic growth by investing in high-growth sectors that benefit from technological changes and evolving consumer habits.In 2024, the professional services and financial sectors are key areas for private equity activity, especially within information technology. This focus is mainly driven by venture capital investments looking for opportunities in software-as-a-service businesses, fintech platforms, and digital infrastructure firms. The rise of artificial intelligence and software solutions is attracting considerable private equity interest, creating chances for value creation through operational improvements, market consolidation, and technological integration that strengthen competitive positioning.Healthcare delivery has become a major investment focus. Between 2008 and 2022, there were seventy-five private equity acquisitions of healthcare delivery assets. This shows growth from three acquisitions in 2008 to eighteen by 2022. The trend reflects an aging population, leading to increased demand, inefficiencies in the healthcare system creating chances for consolidation, and private capital's ability to implement operational improvements, technology adoption, and care models that improve patient outcomes and financial performance.The market benefits from diversified strategies of Australia's sovereign wealth fund. Institutions like Future Fund are expanding active equity programs and exploring emerging markets, Europe, and Japan while reducing reliance on the United States due to political uncertainty. As inflation pressures lower and interest rates stabilize after aggressive monetary policy adjustments, private equity firms are set to take advantage of better market conditions and deal-making opportunities across sectors that benefit from normalization.The increased focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance factors is driving investment decisions toward sustainable infrastructure, Australia renewable energy market projects, and firms with strong governance practices. This shift aligns with the mandates of institutional investors and regulatory requirements for responsible investment. Private equity firms recognize that excelling in ESG correlates with creating long-term value, reducing risks, and aligning with stakeholders, all of which support better investment performance.𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=31707&flag=E 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧The report has segmented the market into the following categories:𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:• Buyout• Venture Capital (VCs)• Real Estate• Infrastructure• Others𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:• Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales• Victoria & Tasmania• Queensland• Northern Territory & Southern Australia• Western Australia𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players. The Australian private equity market features a sophisticated ecosystem combining domestic private equity firms with deep local market knowledge, international fund managers with Australian operations bringing global best practices, and sovereign wealth funds deploying substantial capital across diversified investment strategies. These players compete for attractive investment opportunities while navigating regulatory requirements, market dynamics, and evolving investor expectations.Major international private equity firms including KKR, Carlyle Group, Blackstone, TPG Capital, and Bain Capital maintain significant Australian presence alongside leading domestic firms such as Pacific Equity Partners, Quadrant Private Equity, and BGH Capital. These established players leverage extensive networks, operational expertise, sector specialization, and proven value creation capabilities to source deals, execute complex transactions, and drive portfolio company performance improvements.Emerging managers and specialized funds targeting niche segments including technology venture capital, healthcare services, renewable energy infrastructure, and lower middle-market opportunities create dynamic competitive environment. These focused investors often achieve superior returns through deep sector expertise, operational involvement, and ability to identify undervalued opportunities overlooked by larger generalist funds constrained by minimum deal size requirements.𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭September 2025: Australia's Future Fund announces comprehensive expansion of active equity program with increased focus on emerging markets, Europe, and Japan, while strategically diversifying away from United States market exposure amid political uncertainty and seeking new growth opportunities across global markets. This strategic pivot reflects sophisticated portfolio management responding to geopolitical risks and valuation considerations.August 2025: Healthcare technology private equity investments reach record levels with increased focus on digital health solutions, telemedicine platforms, and healthcare delivery optimization, driven by aging population demographics and post-pandemic healthcare transformation needs. Investors recognize structural tailwinds supporting healthcare innovation including chronic disease management, preventive care adoption, and value-based care models rewarding efficiency improvements.July 2025: Major superannuation funds including Rest commit over $300 million to infrastructure and real estate private equity investments, supporting Australia's infrastructure development and meeting growing demand for alternative investment allocations in institutional portfolios. These commitments reflect superannuation sector's increasing sophistication and recognition of infrastructure's defensive characteristics, inflation protection, and long-duration cash flow profiles.June 2025: Private equity firms announce strategic response initiatives to macro volatility while maintaining commitment to driving Australia's economic growth through targeted investments in resilient sectors including technology, professional services, and essential infrastructure. Industry demonstrates adaptability by adjusting investment strategies, extending hold periods, and focusing on operational value creation rather than financial engineering.May 2025: Information technology sector attracts greatest number of private equity deals, primarily driven by venture capital investments seeking exposure to software, fintech, and digital platforms addressing market inefficiencies and consumer needs. Technology investments represent approximately forty percent of deal count, reflecting sector's growth potential and alignment with private equity value creation strategies.Note: If you require specific details, data, or insights that are not currently included in the scope of this report, we are happy to accommodate your request. As part of our customization service, we will gather and provide the additional information you need, tailored to your specific requirements. Please let us know your exact needs, and we will ensure the report is updated accordingly to meet your expectations.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐜 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provides a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. 