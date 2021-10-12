Organ Preservation Market Report 2021-26: Global Size, Share, Trends, Demand

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global organ preservation market expects to reach a value of US$ 218 Million by 2026.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group " Organ Preservation Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global organ preservation market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market expects to reach a value of US$ 218 Million by 2026.Organ preservation refers to the process of preserving the healthy organ that is received from a donor until it is transplanted into the body of the receiver. It is performed using numerous techniques, which include static cold storage (SCS), hypothermic machine perfusion and normothermic machine perfusion (NMP), to maintain the temperature and oxygen levels of kidneys, liver, lungs, heart and other organs. Amongst these, static cold storage (SCS) currently represents one of the widely preferred methods to minimize tissue damage and keep organs feasible before transplantation.

Market Trends:The rising geriatric population represents one of the key factors escalating the demand for organ preservation as older people are more prone to health problems and organ failure. Additionally, several governing and non-governing authorities are encouraging organ donation, which in turn is propelling the market growth. Other than this, the introduction of innovative and advanced solutions, such as Celsior and Collins solutions, are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Breakup by Preservation Solution:UW SolutionCustodiol HTKPerfadexOthers

Breakup by Organ Donation Type:Living Organ DonationDeceased Organ Donation

Breakup by Technique:Static Cold Storage TechniqueHypothermic Machine PerfusionNormothermic Machine PerfusionOthers

Breakup by Organ Type:KidneyLiverLungHeartOthers

Breakup by End-User:Hospitals and ClinicsOrgan BanksOthers

Market Breakup by Region:North America (United States, Canada)Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:21st Century MedicineBiolife SolutionsBridge to Life Ltd.Bristol-Myers SquibbDr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbHEssential Pharmaceuticals.Lifeline ScientificOrganOxParagonix TechnologiesTransMedicsWaters Medical SystemsXvivo Perfusion