Submit Release
News Search

There were 637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,845 in the last 365 days.

Organ Preservation Market Report 2021-26: Global Size, Share, Trends, Demand

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global organ preservation market expects to reach a value of US$ 218 Million by 2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Organ Preservation Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global organ preservation market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market expects to reach a value of US$ 218 Million by 2026.

Organ preservation refers to the process of preserving the healthy organ that is received from a donor until it is transplanted into the body of the receiver. It is performed using numerous techniques, which include static cold storage (SCS), hypothermic machine perfusion and normothermic machine perfusion (NMP), to maintain the temperature and oxygen levels of kidneys, liver, lungs, heart and other organs. Amongst these, static cold storage (SCS) currently represents one of the widely preferred methods to minimize tissue damage and keep organs feasible before transplantation.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/organ-preservation-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The rising geriatric population represents one of the key factors escalating the demand for organ preservation as older people are more prone to health problems and organ failure. Additionally, several governing and non-governing authorities are encouraging organ donation, which in turn is propelling the market growth. Other than this, the introduction of innovative and advanced solutions, such as Celsior and Collins solutions, are expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

Breakup by Preservation Solution:

UW Solution
Custodiol HTK
Perfadex
Others

Breakup by Organ Donation Type:

Living Organ Donation
Deceased Organ Donation

Breakup by Technique:

Static Cold Storage Technique
Hypothermic Machine Perfusion
Normothermic Machine Perfusion
Others

Breakup by Organ Type:

Kidney
Liver
Lung
Heart
Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics
Organ Banks
Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

21st Century Medicine
Biolife Solutions
Bridge to Life Ltd.
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH
Essential Pharmaceuticals.
Lifeline Scientific
OrganOx
Paragonix Technologies
TransMedics
Waters Medical Systems
Xvivo Perfusion

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3mHsCi4

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Reports

ambulance services market

peptide therapeutics market

newborn screening market: https://bit.ly/3a4PIt5

immunoglobulin market: https://bit.ly/2X3PzmJ

blood purification equipment market: https://bit.ly/3DwGkLf

veterinary dental equipment market: https://bit.ly/3xEHC4l

wearable injectors market: https://bit.ly/3kXpvBH

sports medicine market: https://bit.ly/3kXpvBH

magnetic resonance imaging mri systems market: https://bit.ly/3v4X89h

pharmacovigilance market: https://bit.ly/3tzsUc1

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here

You just read:

Organ Preservation Market Report 2021-26: Global Size, Share, Trends, Demand

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.