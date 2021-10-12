Inhalation Anesthesia Market 2021-26: Industry Trends, Market Share, Size, Demand

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global inhalation anesthesia market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, October 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group " Inhalation Anesthesia Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global inhalation anesthesia market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026.Inhalation anesthesia refers to the medication that is induced to maintain the general anesthesia and sedation level in the body during surgery. It does not accumulate in the body and helps prevent excessive dosage while promoting the normal functioning of the patient. Inhalation anesthetic agents with low pungency and non-irritant odor are widely used in hospitals and other ambulatory healthcare centers for patients with asthma or sensitive air passages.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.Market Trends:The global inhalation anesthesia market is primarily driven by the growing aging population, which is more susceptible to cardiovascular, neurological, respiratory and degenerative disorders. Besides this, theincreasing number of surgical procedureshas also led to an escalated demand for inhalation anesthesia, which has a lower risk of delirium and cost-effective than intravenous anesthesia(IVA). Furthermore, the development of anesthesia recycling systems for extracting anesthetic compounds from hospital vents and operating rooms is also contributing to the market growth. Some of the other factors, such as introduction of variants with enhanced compatibility and minimal side-effects, improvements in the healthcare sector and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, provide positive growth to the market.Breakup by Product:DesfluraneSevofluraneIsofluraneOthersBreakup by Application:InductionMaintenanceBreakup by End User:HospitalsAmbulatory Surgical CentersOthersMarket Breakup by Region:North America (United States, Canada)Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and AfricaCompetitive Landscape with Key Player:Abbvie Inc.Baxter International Inc.Fresenius SE & Co. KGaAHalocarbon Products CorporationHikma Pharmaceuticals PLCLunan Pharmaceutical Group Co. LtdMerck KGaAPiramal Enterprises Ltd.Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.