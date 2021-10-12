Submit Release
News Search

There were 668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,890 in the last 365 days.

Medical Device Cleaning Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Growth, Demand and Future Scope

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global medical device cleaning market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, October 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Medical Device Cleaning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global medical device cleaning market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Medical device cleaning stands for the process of removing soils and foreign particles from the surface of an object used for any medical purpose. It is generally performed before high-level disinfection and sterilization processes, as any material remaining on the surface of a medical instrument can interfere with its effectiveness during examinations or operations. Some examples of commonly used cleaners include ultrasonic, washer-disinfector, washer-decontaminators, sterilizers, etc.

Request for a free sample copy of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/medical-device-cleaning-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The use of nebulizers, ventilators, infusion equipment, pulse oximeters, etc., is rising worldwide due to the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). This represents one of the primary factors fueling the demand for medical device cleaning equipment to reduce risks of cross-contamination. Moreover, the rates of numerous surgeries are also witnessing tremendous growth across the globe. This is further attributed to the escalating number of accidents, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, expanding geriatric population, etc. Additionally, health agencies of several nations are also undertaking various projects and campaigns to promote the proper cleaning of medical devices. Besides this, several key players are engaging in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to produce different innovative products, which will continue to further catalyze the medical device cleaning market in the coming years.

Breakup by Device:

Non-Critical
Semi-Critical
Critical

Breakup by EPA Classification:

High Level
Intermediate Level
Low Level

Breakup by Technique:

Cleaning
Disinfection
Sterilization

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

3M Company
Advanced Sterilization Products Inc.
Biotrol
Case Medical
Certol International LLC
Getinge AB
Metrex Research LLC
Oro Clean Chemie AG
Ruhof Corporation
Sklar Surgical Instruments
Steris
Stryker Corporation.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3mRt3HZ

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Related Reports

biotech ingredients market

brain implants market

smart hospitals market: https://bit.ly/3ayEZHe

inhalation anesthesia market: https://bit.ly/3lcxOei

china cosmetic surgery market: https://bit.ly/3jo7NId

white biotechnology market: https://bit.ly/3gP2srr

specialty medical chairs market: https://bit.ly/3geB8mN

baby pacifier market: https://bit.ly/3oPKTwh

brain health supplements market: https://bit.ly/3jl4Wy7

nerve repair and regeneration market: https://bit.ly/38JsRCn

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here

You just read:

Medical Device Cleaning Market 2021-26: Size, Share, Growth, Demand and Future Scope

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.