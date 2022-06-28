Europe Lyophilized Injectable Drugs Market Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand & Forecast to 2028
The lyophilized injectable drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 1,612.86 million by 2028. Increase in chronic health conditions across the globe is expected to act as a driver for boosting the demand of the lyophilized injectable drugs market.
Leading Key Players Operating in the Europe Lyophilized Injectable Drugs Market Includes:
Genex Pharma
Aristopharma Ltd
Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC
Fresenius Kabi Ltd
Pfizer Inc
Viatris Inc
Gilead Sciences, Inc
Novartis AG
Otsuka Pharmaceuticals Co.
Europe Lyophilized Injectable Drugs Market Scope and Market Size
The lyophilized injectable drugs market is categorized into seven notable segments which are based on the packaging, drug class, form, indication, route of administration, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of packaging, the lyophilized injectable drugs market is segmented into vials, dual-chamber syringes, dual-chamber cartridges and others. In 2021, vials segment is expected to dominate the lyophilized injectable drugs market because most of the lyophilized injectable drugs are packaged in vials, so it is influential as well as growing in the market.
On the basis of drug class, the lyophilized injectable drugs market is segmented into anti-infectives, antineoplastic, diuretics, proton pump inhibitor, anesthetic, anticoagulant, NSAID’s, corticosteroids and others. In 2021, anti-infectives segment is expected to dominate the lyophilized injectable drugs market because of the increased demand for the antibiotics and antiviral drugs across globe.
On the basis of form, the lyophilized injectable drugs market is segmented into powder and liquid. In 2021, powder segment is expected to dominate the lyophilized injectable drugs market because of its easy and safe storage plus transportation across globe.
On the basis of indication, the lyophilized injectable drugs market is segmented into oncology, autoimmune diseases, hormonal disorders, respiratory diseases, gastrointestinal disorders, dermatological disorders, ophthalmic diseases and others. In 2021, oncology segment is expected to dominate the lyophilized injectable drugs market because of the availability of increased number of lyophilized injectable drugs for oncology.
Europe Lyophilized Injectable Drugs Market, By Region:
Europe lyophilized injectable drugs market is analysed and market size information is provided by the country, packaging, drug class, form, indication, route of administration, end user and distribution channel as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Europe lyophilized injectable drugs market are the Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey, Austria, Norway, Hungary, Lithuania, Ireland, Poland and rest of Europe.
Vials segment in Germany is expected to grow with the highest growth rate in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 because of technological advancements and rising product approval by EMA. France is expected to occupy the second most position in market due to increase in geriatric population with chronic diseases. The vials segment in the U.K. is dominating the European market owing to high demand of safe transit and storage of drugs until their end-use.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of Europe brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Table of Contents –
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Overview of Europe Lyophilized Injectable Drugs Market
1.4 Currency and Pricing
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Markets Covered
2 Market Segmentation
2.1 Markets Covered
2.2 Geographical Scope
2.3 Years Considered For the Study
2.4 DBMR Tripod Data Validation Model
2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Opinion Leaders
2.6 Multivariate Modelling
2.7 Type Lifeline Curve
2.8 DBMR Market Position Grid
2.9 Vendor Share Analysis
2.1 Market End User Coverage Grid
2.11 Secondary Sources
2.12 Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insight
5 Europe Lyophilized Injectable Drugs Market: Regulations
6 Europe Lyophilized Injectable Drugs Market: Pipeline Analysis
7 Market Overview
For Instance:-
In November 2019, Pfizer Inc. announced that its division, named Upjohn is combined with Mylan N.V. and formed a new company named Viatris Inc. This combination of the company's business division with Mylan N.V. has increased its product portfolio, leading to increased demand for its product in the market.
