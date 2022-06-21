Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market is Estimated to Reach USD 49.77 Billion by 2028
Key Market Players mentioned in this report:
Abbott
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Siemens AG
Beckman Coulter, Inc
BD
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc
Instrumentation Laboratory
PTS Diagnostics
Abaxis
Medtronic
Accriva Diagnostics
Opti Medical
Sienco, Inc.,
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market
The global point-of-care testing (POCT) market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 9.25% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 49.77 billion by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on point-of-care testing (POCT) market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth. The rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases is escalating the growth of point-of-care testing (POCT) market.
Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Scope and Market Size
The global point-of-care testing (POCT) market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, prescription, application and end-use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of product, the point-of-care testing (POCT) market is segmented into glucose monitoring, cardiometabolic testing, infectious disease testing, coagulation testing, pregnancy and fertility testing, tumor/cancer marker testing, urinalysis testing, cholesterol testing, hematology testing, drugs-of-abuse testing and fecal occult testing. Cardiometabolic testing is further segmented into cardiac markers, blood gas/electrolytes testing kits, hba1c testing kits and lipids testing. Infectious disease testing is further segmented into influenza testing kits, HIV testing kits, hepatitis C testing kits, sexually-transmitted diseases testing kits, tropical diseases testing kits, healthcare-associated infections, respiratory infections testing kits and others. Cholesterol testing is further segmented into prothrombin time testing kits and activated clotting time testing kit.
On the basis of technology, the point-of-care testing (POCT) market is segmented into lateral flow assays, dipsticks, microfluidics, molecular diagnostics, immunoassays, agglutination assays, flow-through, solid phase and biosensors.
Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market, By Region:
Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, application and end-user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market due to rise in the surgical procedures, increase in the R&D activities initiated by government and rise in the geriatric population in this region. Europe is the expected region in terms of growth in Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market due to also rise in the surgical procedures, increase in the R&D activities initiated by government and rise in the geriatric population in this region.
Table of Contents: Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insight
5 Market Overview
6 Covid-19 Impact on Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) in Healthcare Industry
7 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market, by Product Type
8 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market, by Modality
9 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market, by Type
10 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market, by Mode
11 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market, by End User
12 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market, by Geography
13 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market, Company Landscape
14 Swot Analysis
15 Company Profiles
16 Questionnaire
17 Related Reports
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
