Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market Growing at a CAGR of 16.30% with Current and Future Plans by 2029
Key Market Players mentioned in this report:
IBM Corporation (U.S)
IQVIA (U.S)
Medidata Solutions, Inc. (U.S)
Clario (U.S)
ArisGlobal (U.S)
Signant Health (U.S)
TransPerfect (U.S)
Cloudbyz (U.S)
Climedo Health GmbH (Germany)
ClinCapture (U.S)
Oracle Corporation (U.S)
Paraxel International Corporation (U.S)
Key Market Analysis and Insights:
Electronic clinical outcome evaluation has proven to be extremely effective and cost-effective over time. The pharmaceutical sector is rapidly increasing its investment in clinical trials, while the demand for the development of clinical data management is always increasing. The expansion of cloud computing in the pharmaceutical business is projected to positively impact market growth. On the other side, the electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) has a high initial installation cost, which is a major worry for clinical trial sponsors and mid-sized pharmaceutical manufacturers.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the global electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market which was USD 1.22 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 4.08 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 16.30% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market Dynamics:-
Drivers:
Rising need for efficiency of clinical trials:
The market for electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) is being driven by clinical trials and the growing demand for integrated and automated processes. The solutions are essential for improving study data quality and complying with regulatory standards.
Increasing number of clinical trials:
The market is expected to rise due to the need to improve compliance, effectively capture and manage clinical information, cost reductions, and increase research and development (R & R&D) activities.
Rising burden on pharmaceutical manufacturers:
New medication development techniques are increasingly turning to electronic data capture rather than paper-based procedures to reduce total expenses. Data collecting using electronic clinical outcome assessments platforms improves the quality of data obtained, harmonises data gathering practises, and provides considerable value to its users, such as data analysis. Electronic-based data collecting and analysis services overcome all of the drawbacks of paper-based records while also increasing patient compliance. They also reduce the expense of site monitoring and eliminate the danger of data fluctuation. These solutions provide streamlined information, which helps to improve data quality by gathering data in a structured manner. In the near years, the aforementioned advantages of adopting electronic clinical outcome assessments are projected to stimulate product demand.
Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market, By Region:
Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.
Table of Contents: Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insight
5 Market Overview
6 Covid-19 Impact on Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) in Healthcare Industry
7 Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market, by Product Type
8 Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market, by Modality
9 Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market, by Type
10 Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market, by Mode
11 Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market, by End User
12 Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market, by Geography
13 Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market, Company Landscape
14 Swot Analysis
15 Company Profiles
16 Questionnaire
17 Related Reports
Global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) Market Scope
The electronic clinical outcome assessment (eCOA) market is segmented on the basis of product, delivery mode, approach, platform and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product:
On-Premise Solutions
Cloud Based Solutions
Web Based Solutions
Delivery Mode:
Web-hosted
Cloud-based
Approach:
Patient-reported Outcome (PRO)
Clinician-reported Outcome (ClinRO)
Observer-reported Outcome (ObsRO)
Performance Outcome (PerfO)
Platform:
Contract Research Organizations
Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
Medical Device Manufacturers
Hospitals and Clinical Laboratories
Consulting Service Companies
Research and Academia
Others
End-User:
Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
Contract Research Organizations
Other End-Users
