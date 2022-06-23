North America Viral Vector Purification Market Analysis by Key Segmentation, Competitors Analysis and Future Trends
The viral vector purification market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 13.9% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 648.06 million by 2028. Rising demand for viral vectors is acting as a driver for the viral vector purification market
Key Market Players mentioned in this report:
Applied Biological Materials Inc
Creative Biolabs
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc
Sirion-Biotech GmbH
Merck KGaA
FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies
Batavia Biosciences B.V
Addgene
IDT Biologika GmbH
North America Viral Vector Purification Market Scope and Market Size
The viral vector purification market is categorized into nine notable segments which are based on the product & services, type, workflow, purification technique, scale of operation, delivery method, disease indication, application and end user. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of product & services, the viral vector purification market is segmented into products and services. In 2021, products segment is expected to dominate the viral vector purification market due to availability of diverse range of innovative solutions for vector purification.
On the basis of type, the viral vector purification market is segmented into retroviral vectors, vaccine virus, adenoviral vectors, adeno-associated viral vectors, lentivirus and other. In 2021, adeno-associated viral vectors segment is expected to dominate the viral vector purification market due to broad range of infectivity of AAV.
On the basis of workflow, the viral vector purification market is segmented into upstream processing and downstream processing. In 2021, upstream processing segment is expected to dominate the viral vector purification market because the viral vectors produced using this process can be harvested from cells in a short window of time post transfection.
On the basis of purification technique, the viral vector purification market is segmented into density-gradient ultracentrifugation, ultrafiltration, precipitation, two-phase extraction systems and chromatography. In 2021, chromatography segment is expected to dominate the viral vector purification market because it has been widely used for purification of vaccines and gene therapy vectors.
North America Viral Vector Purification Market, By Region:
North America viral vector purification market is analysed and market size information is provided by the country, product & services, type, workflow, purification technique, scale of operation, delivery method, disease indication, application and end user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the North America viral vector purification market report are U.S., Canada, and Mexico.
North America is expected to dominate the market due to the high adoption of viral vector purification by the patients in the region. The U.S is dominating in the market and leading the growth in the North America market due to enormous presence of key market players in the region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, regulatory acts and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of North America brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of sales channels are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Table of Contents: North America Viral Vector Purification Market
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insight
5 Market Overview
6 Covid-19 Impact on North America Viral Vector Purification in Healthcare Industry
7 North America Viral Vector Purification Market, by Product Type
8 North America Viral Vector Purification Market, by Modality
9 North America Viral Vector Purification Market, by Type
10 North America Viral Vector Purification Market, by Mode
11 North America Viral Vector Purification Market, by End User
12 North America Viral Vector Purification Market, by Geography
13 North America Viral Vector Purification Market, Company Landscape
14 Swot Analysis
15 Company Profiles
16 Questionnaire
17 Related Reports
