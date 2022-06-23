North America Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market Size, Regional Analysis with Current and Future Plans by 2029
Key Market Players mentioned in this report:
Johnson & Johnson Private Limited
Alcon Vision LLC
Ellex Medical
Bausch & Lomb Incorporated
ZEISS International
HOYA Corporation
Merck & Co., Inc.
NIDEK CO., LTD
Novartis AG
Pfizer Inc
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd,
Key Market Analysis and Insights:
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the North America ophthalmology drugs and devices market to be grow at a CAGR of 6.60% in the forecast period of 2022-2029 and is likely to reach the USD 51.64 billion by 2029.
The branch of medicine known as ophthalmology deals with the anatomy, body structure, and illnesses of the eyeball. An ophthalmologist is a doctor who specialises in the clinical and surgical treatment of eye problems. Ophthalmologists are both surgical and clinical experts because they perform operations on the eyes. The eye can detect a wide range of illnesses and ailments.
North America Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market Scope and Market Size
The North America ophthalmology drugs and devices market is segmented on the basis of devices, drug, delivery type and end-use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
Based on devices, market is segmented into surgical devices, diagnostics and monitoring devices and vision care. Diagnostic and monitoring devices are further sub-segmented into optical coherence tomography, ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems, fundus camera market, ophthalmoscopes, retinoscope, pachymeter, wavefront aberrometers, perimeters/visual field analyzer, autorefractors/phoropter, specular microscope, corneal topographers and other. Surgical devices are further sub-segmented into cataract surgery devices, glaucoma surgery devices, refractive surgery devices and vitreoretinal surgery devices. Vision care is further sub-segmented into contact lens and spectacles.
Ophthalmology drugs and devices market is segmented based on the drug into glaucoma drugs, retinal disorder drugs, dry eye drugs, allergic conjunctivitis and inflammation drugs and other drugs.
On the basis of delivery type, ophthalmology drugs and devices market is segmented into capsulesand tablets, gels, eye drops, eye ointment and eye solutions.
On the basis of end-use, ophthalmology drugs and devices market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centres and others.
North America Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market, By Region:
The North America ophthalmology drugs and devices market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, devices, drug, delivery type and end-use as referenced above.
The countries covered in the North America ophthalmology drugs and devices market report are U.S., Mexico, and Canada.
The country section of the North America ophthalmology drugs and devices market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of North America brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Table of Contents: North America Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insight
5 Market Overview
6 Covid-19 Impact on North America Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices in Healthcare Industry
7 North America Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market, by Product Type
8 North America Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market, by Modality
9 North America Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market, by Type
10 North America Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market, by Mode
11 North America Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market, by End User
12 North America Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market, by Geography
13 North America Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market, Company Landscape
14 Swot Analysis
15 Company Profiles
16 Questionnaire
17 Related Reports
Key points covered in the report:
The pivotal aspect considered in the North America Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices market report consists of the major competitors functioning in the market.
The report includes profiles of companies with prominent positions in the regional market.
The sales, corporate strategies and technical capabilities of key manufacturers are also mentioned in the report.
The driving factors for the growth of the North America Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices market are thoroughly explained along with in-depth descriptions of the industry end users.
The report also elucidates important application segments of the regional market to readers/users.
This report performs a SWOT analysis of the market. In the final section, the report recalls the sentiments and perspectives of industry-prepared and trained experts. The experts also evaluate the export/import policies that might propel the growth of the North America Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market.
The North America Ophthalmology Drugs and Devices Market report provides valuable information for policymakers, investors, stakeholders, service providers, producers, suppliers, and organizations operating in the industry and looking to purchase this research document.
