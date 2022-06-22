Radiosurgery Systems (Neurology Devices) Market Detailed Insights, Competitive Landscape and Forecast by 2028
Key Market Players mentioned in this report:
Abbott
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.
Boston Scientific Corporation
Stryker Corporation
Medtronic
Terumo Corporation
Penumbra, Inc.
MicroPort Scientific Corporation
Merit Medical Systems
W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc
Key Market Analysis and Insights:
The radiosurgery systems (Neurology Devices) market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.11% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and it is estimated to reach USD 2,463.94 Million by 2028. The growing of the geriatric population will help in escalating the growth of the healthcare analytical testing services market.
Neurology devices are utilized in the treatment of Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, acute spinal cord injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, ataxia, Bell's palsy, brain tumours, cerebral aneurysm, epilepsy, seizures, and other neurological disorders.
Global Radiosurgery Systems (Neurology Devices) Market Scope and Market Size
The radiosurgery systems (Neurology Devices) market is segmented on the basis of device type, interventional neurology devices, neuro-surgery devices, neuro-stimulation devices and end user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
On the basis of device type, the radiosurgery systems (Neurology Devices) market is segmented into CSF management devices (CSF shunt devices, CSF drainage devices.
On the basis of interventional neurology devices, the radiosurgery systems (Neurology Devices) market is segmented into neuro thrombectomy, cerebral balloon angioplasty and stents, aneurysm coiling, support devices.
On the basis of neuro-surgery devices, the radiosurgery systems (Neurology Devices) market is segmented into neuro-endoscopes, stereotactic- systems, ultrasonic- aspirators, aneurysm clips.
On the basis of neuro-stimulation devices, the radiosurgery systems (Neurology Devices) market is segmented into spinal cord stimulation, deep brain stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, gastric nerve stimulation.
Radiosurgery Systems (Neurology Devices) Market, By Region:
Global Radiosurgery Systems (Neurology Devices) market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Radiosurgery Systems (Neurology Devices) market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the Radiosurgery Systems (Neurology Devices) market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.
Table of Contents: Global Radiosurgery Systems (Neurology Devices) Market
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insight
5 Market Overview
6 Covid-19 Impact on Radiosurgery Systems (Neurology Devices) in Healthcare Industry
7 Global Radiosurgery Systems (Neurology Devices) Market, by Product Type
8 Global Radiosurgery Systems (Neurology Devices) Market, by Modality
9 Global Radiosurgery Systems (Neurology Devices) Market, by Type
10 Global Radiosurgery Systems (Neurology Devices) Market, by Mode
11 Global Radiosurgery Systems (Neurology Devices) Market, by End User
12 Global Radiosurgery Systems (Neurology Devices) Market, by Geography
13 Global Radiosurgery Systems (Neurology Devices) Market, Company Landscape
14 Swot Analysis
15 Company Profiles
16 Questionnaire
17 Related Reports
