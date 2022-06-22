Stem Cell and Gene Therapy Biological Testing Market Set to Reach USD 4,538.22 million with a CAGR of 14.87% by 2028
Key Market Players mentioned in this report:
MEDIPOST
Smith & Nephew
ANTEROGEN.CO.,LTD
PHARMICELL Co., Ltd
JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd
NuVasive, Inc
Gilead Sciences, Inc
Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC
Organogenesis Inc.
Osiris
STEMCELL Technologies Inc
Athersys
Key Market Analysis and Insights:
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the stem cell and gene therapy biological testing market will exhibit a CAGR of around 14.87% for the forecast period of 2021-2028. Rising approvals of GMP-certified facilities to manufacture stem cells, rising stem cell research activities and increasing public and private expenditure for the development of healthcare infrastructure especially in emerging economies are the major factors attributable to the growth of stem cell and gene therapy biological testing market. This signifies that the stem cell and gene therapy biological testing market value, which was USD 1,497.03 million in 2020, will rocket up to USD 4,538.22 million by the year 2028.
Global Stem Cell and Gene Therapy Biological Testing Market Scope:-
The stem cell and gene therapy biological testing market is segmented on the basis of product type and end users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.
By product type, the global stem cell and gene therapy biological testing market is segmented into cell therapy and gene therapy.
On the end users, the stem cell and gene therapy biological testing market is segmented into hospitals, wound care centres, cancer care centres, ambulatory surgical centres and others.
Stem Cell and Gene Therapy Biological Testing Market, By Region:
Global Stem Cell and Gene Therapy Biological Testing market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product as referenced above.
The countries covered in the Stem Cell and Gene Therapy Biological Testing market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the Stem Cell and Gene Therapy Biological Testing market because of the rise in the cases of arrhythmic diseases, favorable reimbursement policies for patients, high demand for advanced treatment methods and developed healthcare infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow in the forecast period due to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in adoption of advanced digital devices, large population and launch of new innovative products.
Table of Contents: Global Stem Cell and Gene Therapy Biological Testing Market
Market Analysis and Size:
In recent years, Stem Cell and Gene Therapy Biological Testing have become a significant need across health systems. According to the survey, hospitals account for nearly 2/5th of total adoption of Stem Cell and Gene Therapy Biological Testing , indicating that there has been significant acceptance by medical institutes in recent years. Medical institutes and ambulatory surgical facilities are projected to provide many prospects for Stem Cell and Gene Therapy Biological Testing makers in the next years.
Market Definition
Stem Cell and Gene Therapy Biological Testing has been developed in the current years. They are purely an expansion of technology meant to help enhance the diagnosis of ailments. The Stem Cell and Gene Therapy Biological Testing are known to be accompanied by computer-aided auscultation programs or software that aid in the recording and visualizing the sounds for accurate and early diagnosis of the disease condition.
