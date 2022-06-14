Surgical Staplers Market By Product Type, Application and Is Grow at a CAGR of 7.52% by 2029
Surgical Staplers Market By Product Type, Application and Is Grow at a CAGR of 7.52% by 2029NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increase in the number of surgeries is escalating the growth of surgical staplers market. Global Surgical Staplers Market was valued at USD 4.52 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 8.07 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 7.52% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Global Surgical Staplers Market Analysis and Size
The rise in the concerns regarding the healing of traditional sutures is supporting the development of surgical stapling devices. Modern surgical staplers are known to be less prone to leak and separation compared to sutures.
Surgical staplers refer to the specialized staplers that are utilized in surgery for joining, closing and removing parts of the bowels or lungs. Staplers are preferred over sutures as these are faster, consistent, easier, and accurate to use than hand sutures. Modern surgical staplers are made of plastic or stainless steel.
Some of the major players operating in the surgical staplers market are:
Ethicon USA, LLC (US)
Medtronic (Ireland)
Intuitive Surgical (US)
CONMED Corporation (US)
Smith+Nephew (UK)
BD (US)
3M (US)
Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
Purple Surgical (UK)
Frankenman International Limited (Honk Kong)
Welfare Medical Ltd. (UK)
Zimmer Biomet (US)
Stryker (US)
Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Touchstone International Medical Science Co. Ltd. (China)
Restraints/Challenges Global Surgical Staplers Market
On the other hand, high cost associated with the devices and availability of alternative wound care techniques are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, lack of trained professionals and complications associated with the use of surgical staplers are projected to challenge the surgical staplers market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.
This surgical staplers market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on surgical staplers market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
COVID-19 Impact on Surgical Staplers Market
COVID-19 had a negative impact on the surgical staplers market owing to the decline in elective surgeries. Hospital access was restricted to non-essential care, and O&P clinics were temporarily closed during the pandemic. The implementation of social distancing, lockdown of the population and limited access to clinics greatly affected the market. The slow-down in patient flow and referrals, and decline in trauma and workplace injuries also impacted the market growth. However, market will resume its growth in the post-pandemic due to the easing in restrictions that were imposed earlier.
Recent Development
Baxter International Inc. launched a new generation of its Peri-Strips Dry with the Veritas Collagen Matrix (PSDV) product in February’2020. The product is also known as PSDV that comes with a secure grip for reliable staple line reinforcement in surgical procedures
Global Surgical Staplers Market Scope and Market Size
The surgical staplers market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, mechanism, type and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Product Type
Laparoscopic Surgical Stapler
Open Surgical Stapler
Linear Cutter Stapler
Skin Stapler
Stapler Reloads
On the basis of product type, surgical staplers market is segmented into laparoscopic surgical stapler, open surgical stapler, linear cutter stapler, skin stapler and stapler reloads.
Application
Abdominal and Pelvic Surgery
General Surgery
Cardiac and Thoracic Surgery
Orthopedic Surgery
Other Surgical Application
Based on application, the surgical staplers market is segmented into abdominal & pelvic surgery, general surgery, cardiac and thoracic surgery, orthopedic surgery and other surgical application.
Mechanism
Manual Surgical Staplers
Powered Surgical Staplers
Based on mechanism, the surgical staplers market is segmented into manual surgical staplers and powered surgical staplers.
Type
Disposable Surgical Staplers
Reusable Surgical Staplers
Based on type, the surgical staplers market is segmented into disposable surgical staplers and reusable surgical staplers.
End-User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)
Clinics
The surgical staplers market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) and clinics.
Surgical Staplers Market Regional Analysis/Insights
The surgical staplers market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, application, mechanism, type and end-user as referenced above.
The countries covered in the surgical staplers market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.
North America dominates the surgical staplers market because of the increase in the incidence of diseases and growing geriatric population within the region.
Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increase in the number of surgeries in the region.
The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.
Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration
The surgical staplers market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for surgical staplers market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the surgical staplers market. The data is available for historic period 2010-2020.
Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and estimated using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.
The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Global versus Regional and Vendor Share Analysis.
