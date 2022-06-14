Hemp-Based Foods Market Size 2022 Growing Rapidly at a CAGR of 10.41% with Modern Trends, Developing Technologies
Hemp-Based Foods Market Size 2022 Growing Rapidly at a CAGR of 10.41% with Modern Trends, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2029 Says DBMR UpdateNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Hemp-Based Foods Market which was USD 5.25 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 11.59 billion by 2029, and is expected to undergo a CAGR of 10.41% during the forecast period 2022 to 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
The developing food and beverage industry and rising consumer preferences for vegan food products are significant drivers contributing to the market's favourable outlook. Additionally, increased health consciousness and consumer knowledge of the nutritional benefits of hemp-based food items are propelling market expansion. The frequency of different chronic medical diseases is increasing as a result of the general public's sedentary lifestyle.
Get One Step Closer to Market Leaders and Emerging Players of Hemp-based Foods Market.
Download PDF Sample Copy of this Report (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart)@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-hemp-based-foods-market
(The sample of this report is readily available on request with Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry)
What this report sample includes:
• A Brief Introduction about This Research Scope and Methodology.
• Leading and Emerging Players Revenue Analysis.
• Major Highlights from Growth Drivers and Market Trends.
• Key Snapshot from the Final Study.
• Graphical Illustration of the Regional Analysis.
Scope / Segmentation of the Hemp-based Foods Market
Product
Hemp Seed Oil
Hemp Protein Powder
Whole Hemp Seed
Hulled Hemp Seed
Others
Distribution Channel
Supermarket Stores
Convenience Stores
Hypermarket Stores
Others
It is obvious that maintaining status quo will not drive growth, henceforth lot of Hemp-based Foods Manufacturers of seen entering new markets, then looking for top and bottom-line growth from overseas investments. Data Bridge Market Research have covered 20+ Country level analysis in Global Hemp-based Foods Market Regional Coverage.
To Know More About The Study @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-hemp-based-foods-market
Geographically, the global version of Hemp-based Foods Market report covers following regions and country
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Russia, Italy and Rest of Europe)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Others)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Others)
MEA (Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Israel, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA)
Hemp-based Foods Market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. Third by regions, this report focuses on the sales (consumption), production, import and export of Hemp-based Foods in United States, Europe, China, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.
Some Of The Major Players Operating In The Hemp-based Foods Market Report Are
Agropro (U.S)
Nutiva Inc. (U.S)
Compass Diversified (U.S)
Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada)
Hempco Inc. (Canada)
CANADA HEMPFOODS LTD. (Canada)
(U.S)
Cool Hemp (Canada)
Hemp Foods Australia Pty Ltd (Australia)
Liaoning Qiaopai Biotech Co., Ltd. (China)
Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (Canada)
Elixinol Wellness Limited (Australia)
NAVITAS ORGANICS (U.S)
…..
Complete Report is Available (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Graphs, and Chart) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-hemp-based-foods-market
Data Source & Research Methodology:
Our analysts drafted the report by gathering information through primary (through surveys and interviews) and secondary (included industry body databases, reputable paid sources, and trade journals) methods of data collection. The report encompasses an exhaustive qualitative and quantitative evaluation. The study includes growth trends, micro- and macro-economic indicators, and regulations and governmental policies.
Hemp-based Foods Market Dynamics
Drivers
Increasing prevalence of celiac diseases
People's rising preferences for hemp-based foods, rising occurrences of celiac disease, rising vegan population around the world, and rising health consciousness among the population are some of the factors that will likely boost the hemp-based foods market's growth in the forecast period of 2022-2029. In the above-mentioned projection period, however, the rising food and beverage industry will further increase different prospects that will expand the hemp-based foods market.
Rise in innovative products
Another growth-inducing component is the constant introduction of new product versions, such as hemp seed-based sauces, burgers, shakes, ice creams, and desserts. As a result, cafes, restaurants, and other eateries are experimenting with a range of hemp tastes and combinations in order to provide their consumers with unique and innovative cuisine. Other factors, such as the premiumization of gluten-free and organic foods and beverages and aggressive promotional activities by manufacturers through various online retail channels, are expected to further fuel the market.
Rise in demand for organic hemp-foods
One of the important trends that will contribute to market expansion in the next years is the growing demand for organic hemp-based foods. Organic food items are in high demand due to increased health awareness and the detrimental impacts of additives used in the food and beverage sector. Many prominent market companies are releasing organic hemp food items to appeal to the rising consumer base, and this trend is extremely fit for hemp food products. This will help the market expand. The study on the global hemp-based food market offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry. The research includes a detailed analysis of key segments, trends, drivers, constraints, the competitive landscape, and other important market aspects.
Wide use of hemp seeds in supplements and food ingredients
Hemp seeds are commonly utilised as supplements and food ingredients all over the world. Hemp seed contains nonpsychoactive but biologically active cannabinoids including cannabidiol (CBD), which has powerful spasmolytic, anxiolytic, and anticonvulsant properties. CBD dietary supplements make up roughly a third of the worldwide CBD market. Hemp seed has a nutty flavour and is a good source of essential fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, fibres, and essential amino acids in the highly absorbable proteins albumin and edestin. Hempseed oil contains a high percentage of polyunsaturated fatty acids, which have been shown to have anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, and anti-cardiovascular properties.
Against challenges Faced by Industry, Hemp-based Foods Market Study discuss and shed light on:
— The resulting overview to understand why and how the Global Hemp-based Foods industry is expected to change.
— Where the Hemp-based Foods industry is heading and what are the top priorities. To elaborate it, Data Bridge Market Research turned to the manufacturers to draw insights like financial analysis, the survey of Hemp-based Foods companies, and from interviews with upstream suppliers and downstream buyers and industry experts.
— How Hemp-based Foods company in this diverse set of players can best navigate the emerging new industry landscape and develop strategy to gain market position.
Extract from Table of Content of Hemp-based Foods Market:
Introduction
a. Study Assumptions
b. Scope Of the Study
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
a. Market Drivers
b. Market Restraints
c. Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
5. Market Segmentation
6. Competitive Landscape
a. Vendor Market Share
b. Company Profiles
7. Market Opportunities and Future Trends
8. Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy
9. Marketing Strategy Analysis
……..Continued…!
Overall, the Hemp-based Foods Market report is a reliable source for managers, analyst and executives from the industry to better analyse market scenarios from a third part research perspective. Data Bridge Market Research aims to bridge gap between businesses and end customers to better elaborate manufacturers with benefit, limits, trends and market growth rates. SWOT analysis is also incorporated in the Hemp-based Foods market report in line with speculation attainability investigation and venture return investigation.
Top Related Reports:
Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Market, By Type (THC Dominant, CBD Dominant, Marijuana Based and Hemp Based), Product Type (Original and Blended), Product Category (Unflavoured and Flavoured), Application (Food and Beverages, Personal Care/Cosmetics, Pharma and Nutraceuticals and Industrial Application), Distribution Channel (Direct and Indirect) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028. : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cbd-oil-market
Global Legal Marijuana Market, By Type (Recreational Marijuana, Medical Marijuana), Application (Chronic Pain, Mental Disorders, Cancer, Others), Product Type (Buds, Oils, Tinctures, Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028. : https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-legal-marijuana-market
Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Infused Edible Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cbd-infused-edible-market
Global Cannabidiol (CBD) Edibles Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cbd-edibles-market
Europe CBD Patch Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/europe-cbd-patch-market
Cannabidiol (CBD) Oil Extract Market Size To Reach $ 37.74 Billion at a Thriving CAGR of 21.50% by 2029:Say DBMR Analyst:https://www.einpresswire.com/article/574705301/cannabidiol-cbd-oil-extract-market-size-to-reach-37-74-billion-at-a-thriving-cagr-of-21-50-by-2029-say-dbmr-analyst
Medical Cannabis Market-Global Size, Share, Trends, Revenue and Industry Growth with 25.16% of CAGR by Forecast 2028: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/574088795/medical-cannabis-market-global-size-share-trends-revenue-and-industry-growth-with-25-16-of-cagr-by-forecast-2028
Thanks for showing interest in Hemp-based Foods Market publication; you can also get Individual Chapter or Regional or Country wise report USA, GCC, Southeast Asia, North America, Europe, APAC or LATAM.
About Data Bridge Market Research, Private Ltd
Data Bridge Market Research Pvt Ltd is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability level and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncover the best consumer prospects and to foster useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.
Data Bridge Market Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole market while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expands their reach by opening a new office in Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. “Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated Team of Data Bridge Market Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve.”
Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe.
Sopan Gedam
Data Bridge Market Research
+1 888-387-2818
email us here