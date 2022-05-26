Medical Cannabis Market-Global Size, Share, Trends, Revenue and Industry Growth with 25.16% of CAGR by Forecast 2028
Rapid Growth of Medical Cannabis Market is Expected to Rise High CAGR of 25.16% and will reach USD 67,354.01 Million by 2028PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Worldwide Medical Cannabis Market has witnessed continuous growth in past few years and is projected to grow at good pace during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of Medical Cannabis industry. Medical Cannabis Market covering immensely significant boundaries including advancement patterns, size, share, challenges, cost structure, limit, commercial centre growing, mechanical developments, openings, key sellers and serious examination with top players, growth and future forecast. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability.
Global Medical Cannabis Market Analysis and Size
The Medical Cannabis Market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 7.03% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 160.42 million by 2028. Data Bridge Market Research report on Medical Cannabis market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market's growth. The increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular disease globally is escalating the growth of Medical Cannabis market.
Key Segmentation:
By Product (Oil, Dried Medical Cannabis, Medical Cannabis Capsules, Vape Pen, Whole Flower, Creams & Moisturizer, Ground Flower, Patch, Mask & Serum, Cleanser, Others), Source (Natural, Synthetic)
By Species (Sativa, Hybrid, Cannabis Indica), Derivatives (Cannabidiol (CBD), Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)/Delta-8-Tetrahydrocannabinol, Cannabigerol (CBG), Cannabinol, Others)
By Route of Administration (Oral Solutions and Capsules, Smoking, Topicals, Vaporizers, Others)
By End User (Homecare Settings, Hospital and Rehab Centers, Pharmaceutical Industry, Research and Development Centers, Others), Distribution Channel (B2C, B2B)
By Application (Pain Management, Anxiety, Muscle Spasms, Nausea, Appetite Loss, Cancer, Arthritis, Alzheimer’s Disease, Epilepsy, Depression and Sleep Disorders, Multiple Sclerosis, Autism, Mental Health Conditions, Elevate Mood, Others)
Medical Cannabis Market - Company Profiles
Tilray
Elixinol Global Limited
Medical Marijuana, Inc.
Extractas
Peace Naturals Project Inc
BOL Pharma
PharmaHemp
Kiehl’s (A Subsidiary of L’OREAL)
….
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Medical Cannabis Market
Cannabis is a psychoactive drug that is derived from the cannabis plant of the Cannabaceae family. For several years, it has been used medicinally and has wide range of applications in treatment of various diseases including chronic pain, cancer, depression, diabetes, arthritis, glaucoma, epilepsy, migraines, AIDS and Alzheimer’s among others.
The increased usage of cannabis in the cosmetic products can be seen as a driver for the medical cannabis market. Complex regulatory structure for usage of cannabis is a restraint for the medical cannabis market. Novel product development with increased R & D activities may act as an opportunity for the medical cannabis market. The rise of marijuana black market is a challenge for the medical cannabis market.
Global Medical Cannabis Market Scope and market size
The medical cannabis market is categorized into eight notable segments which are based on the product, source, species, derivatives, application, route of administration, end user and distribution channel. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.
On the basis of product, the medical cannabis market is segmented into oil, medical cannabis capsules, patch, whole flower, ground flower, vape pen, dried medical cannabis, creams & moisturizer, mask & serum, cleanser and others. In 2021, oil segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market due to high technology adoption by key players in the market.
On the basis of source, the medical cannabis market is segmented into synthetic and natural. In 2021, synthetic segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing healthcare expenditure.
On the basis of species, the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabis indica, sativa and hybrid. In 2021, cannabis indica segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increased medicinal use of cannabis.
On the basis of derivatives, the medical cannabis market is segmented into cannabidiol (CBD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)/delta-8-tetrahydrocannabinol, cannabinol, cannabigerol (CBG) and others. In 2021, cannabidiol (CBD) segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market due to increasing demand of medical marijuana products in the market.
On the basis of application, the medical cannabis market is segmented into Alzheimer’s disease, appetite loss, cancer, epilepsy, autism, mental health conditions, multiple sclerosis, pain management, nausea, muscle spasms, arthritis, elevate mood, depression and sleep disorders, anxiety and others. In 2021, Alzheimer’s disease segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing R&D activities.
On the basis of route of administration, the medical cannabis market is segmented into oral solutions and capsules, smoking, vaporizers, topicals and others. In 2021, oral solutions and capsules segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of rising prevalence of chronic diseases.
On the basis of end user, the medical cannabis market is segmented into pharmaceutical industry, research and development centers, homecare settings, hospital and rehab centers and others. In 2021, pharmaceutical industry segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases.
On the basis of distribution channel, the medical cannabis market is segmented into B2B and B2C. In 2021, B2B segment is expected to dominate the medical cannabis market because of increasing demand of cannabis for medical and clinical purposes.
The Medical Cannabis Market Report Addresses the Following Queries:
What is the estimated size of the Medical Cannabis market by 2028?
Which segment accounted or a large share of the Medical Cannabis market in the past?
Which segment is expected to account the largest market share by 2028?
Which governing bodies have approved the use of Medical Cannabis?
Which region accounts for a dominant share of the Medical Cannabis market?
Which region is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the Medical Cannabis market?
Some extract from Table of Contents
Overview of Global Medical Cannabis Market
Medical Cannabis Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
Medical Cannabis Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2022-2028)
Medical Cannabis Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2022-2028)
Medical Cannabis Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2022-2028)
Medical Cannabis Competitive Situation and Trends
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Medical Cannabis
Global Medical Cannabis Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Marketing Strategy Analysis, Research Conclusion
