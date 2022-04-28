Microbial Bioremediation Market to Exhibit 11.0% CAGR till 2030 | Regenesis, Probiosphere Inc, Drylet LLC, etc

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Microbial Bioremediation Market size reached USD 46,865.2 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Biodegradation is a very profitable and appealing technology for cleaning, controlling, and restoring polluted environments through microbial activity. Increased focus on implementing current technologies for welfare of the environment and society is projected to boost market growth. Various benefits of microbial bioremediation are gaining attention and attracting various enterprises, governments, and non-government organizations. As a result, there has been an increase in rate of expansion as well as advancements in technology and services. For instance, in May 2020, MicroGen Biotech raised USD 3.8 Million Series A financing from the U.S. and European Agtech investors to improve soil health and food safety globally.

The latest research report is dubbed as the first document encompassing the latest information about the Microbial Bioremediation market that has been gravely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis poses significant threats to the future growth of the Microbial Bioremediation industry. The report assesses the profound changes in this business setting caused by the outbreak and considers the prominent market aspects that have been severely disrupted by the pandemic. The report thus expounds on the rapidly changing market scenario in this COVID-19 era, which aims to help businesses involved in this sector overcome the pandemic’s gripping effects and formulate new growth strategies to boost the COVID-19 preparedness.

Increasing partnerships between market players is one of the major causes that is playing a major role in increasing capabilities of current technologies. For instance, in March 2020, Verde Environmental Consultants Limited commenced a five-year contract with Roche Ireland Limited to provide Environmental Consultancy services at their Clarecastle Pharmaceutical Plant. The site is currently transitioning from an operating manufacturing site to a brownfield site through a phase of decommissioning, decontamination, strip-out, demolition, and brownfield site reinstatement

Top players profiled in the report include:

Altogen Labs (U.S.)

Carus, Corp. (U.S.)

Drylet LLC

Envirogen Technologies (U.S.)

Kankyo Group (India)

Microgen Biotech, Ltd. (Ireland)

Regenesis (U.S.)

Verde Environmental Group (Ireland)

Advanced Microbial Services, Inc. (India)

Probiosphere Inc. (U.S.)

Geovation Engineering P.C (U.S.)

JRW Bioremediation Llc (U.S.)

RNAS Remediation Products (U.S)

Envera (U.S.)

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Based on pollutants, organic pollutants segment revenue is expected to expand at a substantially rapid CAGR during the forecast period. Organic pollutants are a type of chemical pollutants such as liquid manure, sewage treatment sludge, Dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT), and others. Microbial remediation of organic pollutants involves use of microorganisms to degrade pollutants either completely to water and carbon dioxide or into less toxic forms. Organic pollutants segment is projected to account for a significant market share over the forecast period.

Based on organisms, bacteria segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to its wide range of applications in process of bioremediation

North America is expected to register a considerably steady revenue growth rate in global microbial bioremediation market over the forecast period due to increasing urbanization and presence of key market players offering bioremediation applications. Government of the U.S. is analyzing benefits and drawbacks of bioremediation techniques to focus on monitoring and addressing contamination issues to protect future generations from resource scarcity. For instance, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is implementing bioremediation techniques and efforts to treat explosives-contaminated groundwater. Moreover, such initiatives are likely to fuel growth potential of market across the region.

Key Parameters Analyzed in This Section:

Company Profiles

Gross Revenue

Profit margins

Product sales trends

Product pricing

Industry Analysis

Sales & distribution channels

Emergen Research has segmented global microbial bioremediation based on pollutants, organisms, type, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Pollutants Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Organic Pollutants

Inorganic Pollutants

Organisms Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Bacteria

Fungi

Archaea

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

In Situ Bioremediation

Ex Situ Bioremediation

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Bio-stimulation

Bioattenuation

Bioaugmentation

Bioventing

Biopiling

Land-Based Treatments

Biofilters

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Soil Remediation

Wastewater

Remediation

Oilfield Remediation

Others Applications

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Commercial

Residential

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Africa

Rest of MEA

Report Highlights:

Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Microbial Bioremediation business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

Thank you for reading our report. If you have any requests for customization of the latest report, kindly get in touch with us. Our team will assist you and ensure the report is designed as per your requirements.

