Worldwide Targeted Therapeutics Industry to 2028 by Type, Application, Distribution Channel & Region - Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

High demand for precision medicine and increasing healthcare expenditure are significant factors driving global targeted therapeutics market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Targeted Therapeutics Market size is expected to reach USD 162.89 Billion and register a revenue CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing prevalence of different cancers. Various drugs for chemotherapy are incapable of differentiating between healthy and cancer cells, and thus can kill both kinds of cells. Targeted therapeutics, on the other hand, is a cancer treatment that makes use of drugs to target the exact proteins and genes that support survival and growth of cancer cells. Using targeted therapeutics, doctors influence the tissue environment that aids the spread of cancer or target cells associated with growth of cancer such as blood vessel cells. Also, targeted therapeutics is frequently used in combination with chemotherapy and other treatments. Over the years, various targeted therapies have been sanctioned by the US Food and Drug Administration, owing to growing prevalence of various kinds of cancers.

The study on the Global Targeted Therapeutics Market is the latest report covering the impact analysis of the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has directly affected the market by causing disruptions in the global supply chains and indirectly by inducing financial difficulties. The Targeted Therapeutics Market has witnessed dynamic changes in trends and demands owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report provides a detailed outlook on how the pandemic has affected the key segments of the Targeted Therapeutics Market industry.

To receive a sample copy of the global Targeted Therapeutics Market report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/842

Cancer risk rises rapidly with age and it has been found that around 60% cases of cancers are diagnosed in individuals in the age group of 65 years or above. Considering the rising prevalence of cancer among an increasing geriatric population, specialized approaches such as targeted therapeutics are essential for diagnosis and treatment of geriatric patients suffering from cancer. Numerous medically intricate cases of metastatic renal cell carcinoma in geriatrics exhibited survival benefits using targeted therapeutic treatment.

Top Companies Profiled in the Targeted Therapeutics Market Report Include:

Amgen Inc., Genentech Inc., Arcus Biosciences Inc., Gilead Sciences Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Serina Therapeutics Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche & Co., Agenus Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Aurinia Pharmaceutical Inc.

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In July 2021, Bicycle Therapeutics PLC, which is a biotechnology firm engaged in development of innovative and differentiated therapeutics class on the basis of its proprietary bicyclic peptide technology called Bicycle, made an announcement about entering into a global collaboration and license contract with Ionis Pharmaceuticals for tissue-targeted delivery of oligonucleotide therapeutics deploying Bicycles with high affinity to transferrin receptor (TfR1).

Among the therapy segments, monoclonal antibodies segment revenue is expected to account for a significantly robust revenue share over the forecast period. Monoclonal antibodies delivering cytotoxic molecules are capable of precisely killing cancer cells. Antibody, after being bound to its target cell, releases toxic molecule, including a poisonous chemical or radioactive substance that is taken up by the target cell and eventually destroys that cell. These toxins do not affect cells devoid of the antibody target. Examples of monoclonal antibody comprise trastuzumab (certain breast cancers), alemtuzumab (certain chronic leukemias), and cetuximab (certain colorectal, head, lung, and neck cancers).

Prostate cancer is the second-most cause of cancer deaths among men in the US. Currently used radiation therapy and prostatectomy are often supplemented with hormonal therapies for prostate cancer treatment. Also, in case of prostate cancer, recurrence is common, and many patients develop metastatic prostate cancer where chemotherapy is moderately effective and required targeted therapeutics after initial therapies.

Targeted therapeutics market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, attributed to rapid adoption of advanced technologies, increasing incidence of cancer, and high healthcare expenditure. In addition, presence of leading market players such as Pfizer Inc. and Amgen Inc. is expected to support market growth in this region.

Read more details on top companies data for Targeted Therapeutics Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/targeted-therapeutics-market

It exclusively offers details about the regulatory framework and development policies that have been implemented in the market over recent years latest Targeted Therapeutics Market trends The Global Targeted Therapeutics Market report is an all-inclusive document on the current scenario of the global Targeted Therapeutics Market industry.

Emergen Research has segmented global targeted therapeutics market on the basis of therapy, disease indication, end-use, and region:

Therapy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Small Molecule Inhibitors

Disease Indication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Multiple Sclerosis

Melanoma

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Cancer Treatment Centers

Research Institutes

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

Request for customization report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/842

Regional Overview:

The global Targeted Therapeutics Market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Targeted Therapeutics Market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements

This survey provides answers to the following important questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Targeted Therapeutics Market ? What is the market size for the forecast period from 2022 to 2027 ?

What are the main drivers of changing the course of the industry?

Who are the major vendors dominating the Targeted Therapeutics Market industry in different regions? What are their winning strategies to stay ahead of the competition?

What are the market trends for Targeted Therapeutics Market that business owners can trust in the next few years?

What are the threats and challenges that are expected to limit the progress of Targeted Therapeutics Market industry in different countries?

What are the main opportunities available to employers during the forecast period from 2022 to 2027 ?

Have A Look For Related Reports :

Orthopedic Biomaterial Market : https://www.einpresswire.com/article/570017761/the-spectrum-of-devices-for-percutaneous-left-atrial-appendage-occlusion-rising-for-minimally-invasive-surgeries

Occlusion Devices Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/570015315/biomaterials-in-orthopedic-the-past-and-future-with-immune-modulation-emergen-research

DNA Origami Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/570020852/pharmaceutical-regenerative-medicine-current-therapies-and-future-directions

Regenerative Medicine Market: https://www.einpresswire.com/article/570023529/dna-origami-protection-and-molecular-interfacing-through-engineered-sequence

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Read Full Press Release : https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-targeted-therapeutics-market