Biomaterials in Orthopedic : The past and future with Immune Modulation | Emergen Research

Growing incidence of musculoskeletal disorders is a significant factor driving global orthopedic biomaterial market growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biomaterials in Orthopaedic Industry in the future by 2028

Steady revenue growth of the Biomaterials in Orthopaedic Industry can be attributed to rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders. Musculoskeletal disorders are the primary causes of disability across the globe, with about 1.71 billion individuals current sufferers. Musculoskeletal disorders substantially restrict deftness and mobility, resulting in decreased well-being, reduced social participation, and early retirement from the job. Orthopedic biomaterials are witnessing high demand owing to their use in regeneration, reconstruction, and repair applications of musculoskeletal disorders caused by falls, jerking movements, road accidents, fractures, sports injuries to prevent traumatic tissue damage/loss.

Biomaterials in Orthopaedic Industry has benefited from the advances in biomaterials. Biomaterials in Orthopaedic Industry started from temporary implants to fix bone to permanent implant materials and bio absorbable implants. In the future, orthopaedic biomaterial will find a place in the regeneration of living tissue, as well as replacing it.

Ongoing research will reveal more details of the inherent qualities of biomaterials and their role in immune-modulation. This insight into biomaterial-immune response interaction will finally lead to an ultimate set of principles and help to create a new group of immuno-modulating biomaterials that can actively direct the innate immune system towards better incorporation of implants into host tissue or the near-perfect regeneration of host tissue.

The growing geriatric population is significantly driving demand for Biomaterials in Orthopedic due to rising prevalence of conditions such as osteoarthritis and osteoporosis that can significantly impair the well-being of elderly individuals. By 2050, around 16% of the global population is expected to be aged 65 years and over. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the European Union (EU) Commission, and United Nations (UN), aging poses a substantial societal challenge, which requires focused efforts to meet needs of the elderly. Growing worldwide recognition of multi-morbidity of the geriatric population such the musculoskeletal disorders is fueling growth of the orthopedic biomaterial market.

Top players profiled in the report include:

Evonik Industries AG

Zimmer Biomet

Matexcel

Globus Medical

Stryker Corporation

DSM Biomedical

Invibio Ltd

CAM Bioceramics BV

DePuy Synthes

ExaTech

Others

Market Segmentation:

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Polymers

Ceramics & Bioactive Glasses

Composites

Metals

Calcium Phosphate

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Orthopedic Implants

Orthobiologics

Joint Reconstruction/Replacement

Bio-resorbable Tissue Fixation

Visco Supplementation

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Some Key Highlights in the Report

In March 2020, Evonik Industries AG made an announcement about the development of an innovative osteoconductive PEEK biomaterial, which may be used to enhance bone fusion with an implant.

Ceramic biomaterials are garnering significant traction in the market, attributed to their biocompatibility and improved corrosion resistance. Ceramic biomaterials find application to promote the regeneration of bones or replace bones. Additionally, nano-bioceramics holds vast potential in tissue regeneration and restoration of physiological functions of the human body.

Orthopedic biomaterials in bio-resorbable tissue fixation find wide use to treat fractures and other orthopedic disorders due to various benefits such as elimination of procedures involving hardware removal, restriction of stress-shielding, and gradual load transfer to healing fractured tissues.

Orthopedic biomaterials market revenue in Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period attributed to rising incidence of chronic orthopedic conditions and increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure development in developing economies. Additionally, rising disposable income and growing demand for novel orthopedic surgical solutions are fueling market growth in the region.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Biomaterials in Orthopedic market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Biomaterials in Orthopedic industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Biomaterials in Orthopedic market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Biomaterials in Orthopedic industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.

