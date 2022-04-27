Healthcare In Interoperability Solutions Industry Outlook | Growing Emphasis on Patient Safety Across the Globe

Emergen Research Logo

The growth of the market is primarily driven by the growing need to curb rising healthcare costs as well as government initiatives to improve patient care.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Healthcare In Interoperability Solutions Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Healthcare In Interoperability Solutions market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

The global Healthcare In Interoperability Solutions Industry is forecasted to reach USD 5.29 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growing emphasis on patient safety, increasing the need to shore up that healthcare expenses, and policy efforts to enhance patient care quality are the main drivers driving development in demand for healthcare interoperability. Systems interoperability, information sharing, and access to data play an essential role in improving health outcomes. The mobilization of individual health data across the full spectrum of health care providers within health organizations allows for coordinated, safe, and high-quality care that supports payment reforms, transparency efforts, and individuals' ability to manage their health.

Consequently, the benefits provided by interoperability software for healthcare data will boost industry growth over the coming years. However, to achieve the right use of interoperability solutions and for their successful implementation, healthcare organizations are working holistically on strategies for data sharing & implementation, spanning the entire continuum of patient care.

That implementation of EHR software in both industrialized and emerging regions would have a beneficial impact on the development of company interoperability with healthcare data. In recent years, the platform for data interoperability has gained attention due to the growing need to provide efficient healthcare services. Increasing healthcare costs would raise the need for data interoperability tools to enable healthcare organizations to access the medical records of patients, thus decreasing the number of repetitive checks and promoting the management of across various departments in the organization. However, lack of knowledge regarding interoperability software for healthcare data in underdeveloped economies can hinder the growth of the industry over the time frame of the study.

The interoperability demand for healthcare data in North America will see rapid development over the projected timeframe due to expanded policy policies about the successful usage of EHR in data interoperability. Increasing policy expenditure on the digitization of healthcare for efficient and safe data sharing through different healthcare departments is beneficial to regional development. Besides, the region's rising number of hospitals will further foster regional growth.

Top competitors of the Healthcare In Interoperability Solutions Market profiled in the report include:

InterSystems Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Cerner Corporation Inc.

Orion Health Group Limited

Koninklijke Philips NV

Epic Systems Corporation

ViSolve Inc.

Infor Inc.

iNTERFACEWARE

Quality Systems Inc.

others

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Based on level, semantic generated a revenue of USD 0.66 billion in 2019 and believed to rise with a CAGR of 9.9% in the forecast period, as it facilitates the online sharing of medical details between separate approved parties and clinicians across possibly incompatible EHR and other programs to increase health care delivery capacity, protection, consistency, and effectiveness.

North America dominated the market for Healthcare In Interoperability Solutions in 2019 due to the increased occurrence of cancer, and growing exploration and innovation activities in Healthcare In Interoperability Solutions coupled with adequate government support. The North America region held approximately 35.1% of the market, followed by the Asia Pacific, which contains around 31.2% market in the year 2019.

The solutions type expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.6% in the forecasted period due to the growing need for more exposure to patient health knowledge and increasing adoption of healthcare IT technologies to improve the quality of treatment & enhance patient satisfaction.

The diagnostics application is the major contributor to the Interoperability Solutions in the Healthcare Market. The diagnostics application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 43.1% of the market in the year 2019, due to an increasing need for efficient knowledge exchange for disease diagnosis, such precise and accurate assessments allow healthcare providers to evaluate better the condition of patients, including knowledge evaluation, such as the history of medication and allergies.

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Healthcare In Interoperability Solutions market based on the level, type, application, and region:

Level Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Foundational

Structural

Semantic

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Solutions

Services

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Diagnostics

Treatment

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Healthcare In Interoperability Solutions market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Healthcare In Interoperability Solutions market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

