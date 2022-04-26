The Spectrum of Devices for Percutaneous Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion & Rising for Minimally Invasive Surgeries

Emergen Research Logo

The rising incidence of neurological diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the occlusion devices market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent developments in next-generation occlusion devices

Advancements in the materials and configurations of occlusion devices have spurred the transition from open-heart surgery with high complexity and morbidity, or lifelong medication with a high risk of bleeding, to minimally invasive deployment. A variety of occlusion devices have been developed over the past few decades, particularly novel ones represented by biodegradable and 3D-printed occlusion devices, which are considered as next-generation alternatives to conventional Nitinol-based occlusion devices due to biodegradability, customization, and improved biocompatibility.

The occlusion devices market is observing high demand attributed to the rising incidence of neurological devices. Several million individuals throughout the world are suffering from neurological disorders, and over 6 million individuals die yearly on account of stroke, with over 80.0% of the deaths occurring in low and middle-income regions. A common application of neurological embolization devices (occlusion devices) is the aneurysm coil embolization procedure, which is deployed in the treatment of brain aneurysms. Brain aneurysms embolization deploys imaging guidance to put small metallic coils into the aneurysm to prevent the blood flow and stop the bursting of the aneurysm.

The growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is essential in fueling the occlusion devices demand. Occlusion devices, such as embolization devices are used in minimally invasive treatment for blocking atypical vascular channels or blood vessels. In the case of a catheter embolization process, embolic agents are administered in the blood vessel via a catheter to avert blood flow to the target area.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

Boston Scientific

Medtronic PLC

Abbott Laboratories

Braun Melsungen

Stryker Corporation

Acrostak AG

Cook Group

Terumo Corporation

Cardinal Health

Becton

Dickinson

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Occlusion Devices market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Occlusion Devices industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Occlusion Devices market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Occlusion Devices industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In July 2019, Orchestra BioMed Inc. made an announcement about the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement with Terumo Corporation to develop and commercialize the Virtue Sirolimus-Eluting Balloon.

Stent retrievers are a groundbreaking innovation in transforming severe stroke treatment. Annually, over 690,000 individuals in America suffer from a stroke caused by a clot or ischemia.

Urethral occlusive devices are gaining significant traction in the market, due to their benefits in preventing involuntary urine loss as a part of palliative measures.

The occlusion devices market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate in the period 2020-2027, due to the growing burden of chronic diseases and growing inclination for early heart disorder diagnosis and treatment. Also, shifting lifestyles, surging environmental pollution, and harmful chemical exposure are crucial factors in driving product demand.

Emergen Research has segmented the global occlusion devices market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Occlusion Removal Devices

Balloon Occlusion Devices

Stent Retrievers

Coil Retrievers

Suction & Aspiration Devices

Embolization Devices

Embolic Coils

Liquid Embolic Agents

Tubal Occlusion Devices

Support Devices

Microcatheters

Guidewires

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurology

Cardiology

Peripheral Vascular Diseases

Urology

Oncology

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Diagnostics Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Institutes

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

