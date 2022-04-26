The Spectrum of Devices for Percutaneous Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion & Rising for Minimally Invasive Surgeries
The rising incidence of neurological diseases is one of the significant factors influencing the occlusion devices market growth.
Advancements in the materials and configurations of occlusion devices have spurred the transition from open-heart surgery with high complexity and morbidity, or lifelong medication with a high risk of bleeding, to minimally invasive deployment. A variety of occlusion devices have been developed over the past few decades, particularly novel ones represented by biodegradable and 3D-printed occlusion devices, which are considered as next-generation alternatives to conventional Nitinol-based occlusion devices due to biodegradability, customization, and improved biocompatibility.
The occlusion devices market is observing high demand attributed to the rising incidence of neurological devices. Several million individuals throughout the world are suffering from neurological disorders, and over 6 million individuals die yearly on account of stroke, with over 80.0% of the deaths occurring in low and middle-income regions. A common application of neurological embolization devices (occlusion devices) is the aneurysm coil embolization procedure, which is deployed in the treatment of brain aneurysms. Brain aneurysms embolization deploys imaging guidance to put small metallic coils into the aneurysm to prevent the blood flow and stop the bursting of the aneurysm.
The growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries is essential in fueling the occlusion devices demand. Occlusion devices, such as embolization devices are used in minimally invasive treatment for blocking atypical vascular channels or blood vessels. In the case of a catheter embolization process, embolic agents are administered in the blood vessel via a catheter to avert blood flow to the target area.
Major Companies in the Market Include:
Boston Scientific
Medtronic PLC
Abbott Laboratories
Braun Melsungen
Stryker Corporation
Acrostak AG
Cook Group
Terumo Corporation
Cardinal Health
Becton
Dickinson
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
What is the growth rate of the Occlusion Devices market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Occlusion Devices industry by 2027?
What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Occlusion Devices market?
Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?
What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Occlusion Devices industry over the forecast period?
Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?
Some Key Highlights from the Report
In July 2019, Orchestra BioMed Inc. made an announcement about the signing of a strategic collaboration agreement with Terumo Corporation to develop and commercialize the Virtue Sirolimus-Eluting Balloon.
Stent retrievers are a groundbreaking innovation in transforming severe stroke treatment. Annually, over 690,000 individuals in America suffer from a stroke caused by a clot or ischemia.
Urethral occlusive devices are gaining significant traction in the market, due to their benefits in preventing involuntary urine loss as a part of palliative measures.
The occlusion devices market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest growth rate in the period 2020-2027, due to the growing burden of chronic diseases and growing inclination for early heart disorder diagnosis and treatment. Also, shifting lifestyles, surging environmental pollution, and harmful chemical exposure are crucial factors in driving product demand.
Emergen Research has segmented the global occlusion devices market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Occlusion Removal Devices
Balloon Occlusion Devices
Stent Retrievers
Coil Retrievers
Suction & Aspiration Devices
Embolization Devices
Embolic Coils
Liquid Embolic Agents
Tubal Occlusion Devices
Support Devices
Microcatheters
Guidewires
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Neurology
Cardiology
Peripheral Vascular Diseases
Urology
Oncology
Others
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hospitals
Diagnostics Centers
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Research Institutes
Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
MEA
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
