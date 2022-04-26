Pharmaceutical Regenerative Medicine: Current Therapies and Future Directions

Emergen Research Logo

The increased incidence of chronic illnesses and genetic disorders and increased spending by governments are driving the demand for the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Regenerative Medicine seeks to replace tissue or organs that have been damaged by disease, trauma, or congenital issues, vs. the current clinical strategy that focuses primarily on treating the symptoms. The tools used to realize these outcomes are tissue engineering, cellular therapies, and medical devices and artificial organs.

Combinations of these approaches can amplify our natural healing process in the places it is needed most, or take over the function of a permanently damaged organ. Pharmaceutical Regenerative Medicine is a relatively new field that brings together experts in biology, chemistry, computer science, engineering, genetics, medicine, robotics, and other fields to find solutions to some of the most challenging medical problems faced by humankind.

The treatment of specific indications and chronic conditions is expected to have significant effects on healthcare. Therefore, a high prevalence, combined with increasing global geriatric population and cancer, neurodegenerative, orthopedic and other aging-related disorders drive market growth. In addition, the increasing prevalence of genetic diseases inherited in the field of biotechnology is expected to increase demand.

Top Players:

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Astellas Pharma Inc

Corline Biomedical AB

COOK BIOTECH

Bayer BV

Abbott

AstraZeneca

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Pfizer Inc

Merck & Co

Others

The variety of applications, as well as major advances in tissue engineering, stem cells, gene therapy, drug discovery and nanotechnology are expected to give the regenerative medicine field considerable attention. 3D printing, for example, is favored rather than scaffolding with stem cells to restore organic structure and functional properties.

Owing to the availability of various drugs and their use in simple chronical healing of the wounds, dermatology is expected to have the largest market share in revenue in 2018. Due to the existence of a large pipeline of regenerative drugs for treatment of carcinoma, oncology, on the other hand, is expected to grow over the forecast timeframe in the fastest CAGR.

North America had the largest share of revenue of regenerative medicines in 2019 and its dominant position is expected to continue in the foerthcoming period. A large number of universities and academic organizations are expected to fuel development by exploring various stem cell-based regenerative approaches.

Further key findings from the report suggest

CVD's incidence in the coming years will dramatically increase with increased use of sedentary lifestyles, a changing eating patterns and many persons with major CVD risk factors.

The use of primary cell-based therapies and developments in the stem cell and progenitor cell therapies has contributed to therapeutics dominating the consumer segments.

Key players are providing consulting services that lead to profitable service segment growth, due to increased R&D and clinical trials.

The concentrations in the field of regenerative medicine are:

Tissue Engineering and Biomaterials

Tissue engineering is a strategy where biologically compatible scaffolds are implanted in the body at the site where new tissue is to be formed. If the scaffold is in the geometric shape of the tissue that needs to be generated, and the scaffold attracts cells the outcome is new tissue in the shape desired. If the newly forming tissue is subjected to exercise as it forms, the outcome can be new functional engineered issue.

Medical Devices and Artificial Organs

VADIn cases where an organ fails, the predominant clinical strategy is to transplant a replacement organ from a donor. The principal challenges are the availability of donor organs, and the requirement that the donor take immunosuppression drugs—which have side effects. Further, there are many instances where the time to find a suitable donor organ requires an interim strategy to support or supplement the function of the failing organ until a transplantable organ is found. Using circulatory support as an example, there are technologies in various stages of maturity, initially using ventricular assist devices (VADs) as a bridge to a heart transplant, and now there are VADs that are used for long-term circulatory support (destination therapy).

Cellular Therapies

Many millions of adult stem cells are found in every human. Our body uses stem cells as one way of repairing itself. Studies have illustrated that if adult stem cells are harvested and then injected at the site of diseased or damaged tissue, reconstruction of the tissue is feasible under the right circumstances. These cells can be collected from blood, fat, bone marrow, dental pulp, skeletal muscle and other sources. Cord blood provides yet another source of adult stem cells. Scientists and clinicians are developing and refining their ability to prepare harvested stem cells to be injected into patients to repair diseased or damaged tissue.

Emergen Research has segmented into the global Regenerative Medicine Market on the basis of Product, Therapeutic Category, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Therapeutics

Tools

Banks

Services

Therapeutic Category Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Dermatology

Musculoskeletal

Immunology & Inflammation

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Ophthalmology

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Wound Care

Oncology

Ocular Disorders

Diabetes

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

BENELUX

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

