Connected healthcare Market 2020 Share Value by Leading Players – Microsoft, Apple Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation

The global connected healthcare market is projected to expand significantly over the forecast duration.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connected healthcare Market is socio-technical remote health management & care delivery model that is rapidly gaining traction across the globe. Also touted as technology-enabled care (TEC), connected healthcare aims to optimize healthcare resources and offer enhanced and more flexible opportunities for patients to self-manage their care in a better, more personalized way. Today, connected healthcare is a significant transformational force for the global healthcare space. Enhanced connectivity is increasingly enabling hospitals and healthcare professionals to leverage new technologies, drive patient satisfaction, and improve clinical outcomes. Connected healthcare extensively involves using readily available consumer technologies for providing patient care even outside of a clinical setting. Connected healthcare services mostly deal with chronic and infectious diseases, help doctors make better patient care-centric decisions, and reduce disease diagnosis, treatment, and prescription errors.

It is believed that patient engagement leads to patient empowerment and improved health outcomes. A connected healthcare infrastructure endows the patient with the opportunity to engage with their doctor or physician directly, thereby empowering them. Since the advent of electronic health records about ten years ago, technology has developed rapidly, and today, there is a host of smartphone apps and wearables that enable patients to control and update their personal health records. Using these technological innovations, physicians gain additional data and information on their patients remotely.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as Microsoft, Apple Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Cerner, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips NV, Agamatrix, Inc., Athenahealth Inc., AirStrip Technologies, AliveCor Inc., Qualcomm, Medtronics, Honeywell Life Care Solutions, Allscripts, Persistent Systems, Sanofi, and Vivify Health, Inc. as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others.

Reports Highlights:

The report endows the reader with in-depth scrutiny of the global connected healthcare market, with a special focus on market dynamics and segmentation.

The geographical segments of the market have been closely examined in the report.

The report further elaborates on the market’s competitive scope, highlighting the top market contenders, their product portfolios, and business growth strategies.

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Connected Healthcare market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

m-Health Devices

m-Health Services

e-Prescription

By Function:

Clinical Monitoring

Home Monitoring

Telemedicine

Assisted Living

By Application:

Monitoring Applications

Diagnosis & Treatment

Healthcare Management

Wellness & Prevention

Education & Awareness

Regional Bifurcation of the Connected Healthcare Market Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Connected Healthcare market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Connected Healthcare industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

What is the competitive landscape of the Connected Healthcare market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

