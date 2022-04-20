Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.1% Over the Forecast Period 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising public concerns related to environmental and healthcare implications of air pollution are key factors driving revenue growth of the global AQMS market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global air quality monitoring system (AQMS) market size is expected to reach USD 6.78 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR. Key factors driving market revenue growth are increasing government initiatives to effectively control and monitor air pollution levels, constant investment for effective air pollution monitoring solutions, and ongoing technological developments of advanced continuous air quality monitoring systems. Air quality monitoring is a process of determining the quality of air, evaluating control programs, and detecting areas requiring restoration. Increasing concerns regarding cardiovascular and respiratory disorders resulting from air pollution have increased demand for air pollution monitoring systems in different industries such as petrochemical industries, power generation plants, pharmaceutical industry, and residential and commercial industries.

Rapid technological development such as introduction of IoT systems, WSN, cloud computing, gas sensing, and other technologies is another major factor boosting revenue growth of the global market. IoT and cloud computing-based air quality monitoring systems effectively measure aerosol concentration, Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC), carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, and temperature-humidity, and transmit the information to a web server through LTE in real-time.

Global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Research Report and Forecast to 2028 is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report also sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) market on the global and regional scale, along with a thorough forecast estimation to 2027. The new report is updated with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) market. It analyzes the impact of the pandemic with regards to economic landscape and government regulations in each region.

The Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market.

Key players involved in the market such as Thermo Fisher Scientific, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Siemens AG, Teledyne Technologies, PerkinElmer, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Spectris plc., 3M Company, and Honeywell International Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global air quality monitoring systems market based on product, sampling method, pollutant, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Indoor Monitors

Fixed

Portable

Outdoor Monitors

Fixed

Portable

AQM Stations

Dust & Particulate

Wearables

Sampling Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Continuous Monitoring

Passive Monitoring

Intermittent Monitoring

Manual Monitoring

Stack Monitoring

Pollutant Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Physical Pollutants

Chemical Pollutant

Biological Pollutants

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential and Commercial Industry

Government Agencies and Academic Institutions

Petrochemical Industry

Power Generation Plants

Pharmaceutical Industry

Smart City Authority

Others

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report aims to provide a complete analysis of the global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) market with important details about the key market players from insightful primary and secondary research data. The report also aims to benefit the user by providing constructive data to gain insight into market growth, size, and investment approaches. Additionally, the report provides an extensive analysis of the Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) market, including key data, such as factors influencing the growth of the market, buyers and vendors, production and consumption, and revenue.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Product Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Sampling Method Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Pollutant Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market End-Use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Global Air Quality Monitoring System (AQMS) Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

