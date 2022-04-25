Packaged Salad Market Report 2021-26: Share, Size, Demand, Growth and Analysis

Packaged Salad Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Packaged Salad Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global packaged salad market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Packaged salad is a pre-packaged and ready-to-eat food product made with a mixture of raw or cooked vegetables and fruits. It is generally seasoned with vinegar, oil, dressings, and sometimes accompanied by fish, meat, or other ingredients. Packaged salad is rich in fiber and other nutrients, such as vitamin A and C, beta-carotene, calcium, folate, and phytonutrients. As a result, packaged salad helps to maintain weight, strengthen bones and muscles, minimize the risk of heart diseases and improve skin tone. Besides this, the packaging acts as a barrier for protecting the salad from atmospheric exposure to humidity, sunlight, cold weather, etc., thereby maintaining the quality and freshness of the food.

Market Trends:

The increasing demand for ready-to-eat food items due to hectic consumer work schedules and sedentary lifestyles is propelling the demand for packaged salad. Furthermore, the growing availability of fresh and processed salad across several brick-and-mortar distribution channels and e-commerce platforms is also augmenting the market growth. Additionally, several key manufacturers are introducing innovative ingredients in packaged salads, such as kale, spinach, beet greens, watercress, pasta, cottage cheese, yogurt, etc., to cater to diverse consumer tastes and preferences. Numerous other factors, such as the increasing number of foodservice outlets, wide availability of online food delivery options, and inflating disposable income of the consumers, are expected to further propel the global market for packaged salads in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Bonduelle

Brightfarms Inc.

Dole Food Company Inc.

Earthbound Farm (Taylor Fresh Foods Inc.)

Eat Smart

Fresh Express (Chiquita Brands International)

Gotham Greens

Mann Packing Co. Inc. (Fresh Del Monte Produce Incorporated)

Misionero

United Salad Co.

Zina’s Salads Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Product:

Vegetarian

Non-Vegetarian

Breakup by Processing:

Organic

Conventional

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online Stores

Offline Stores

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

