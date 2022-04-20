Bariatric Surgery Market Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2021-2028 | Johnson and Johnson, Olympus, Apollo Endosurgery

Emergen Research Logo

Bariatric Surgery Market Size – USD 2.41 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.0%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report serves as a perfect example of the precise analysis of the global bariatric surgery market . It includes the ToC, list of tables and figures, research methodology, geographic segmentation, competitive landscape, future developments, and technological innovation. Moreover, the report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Gene Editing industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain. However, the latest study expounds on the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath, with respect to this industry. Furthermore, the major aspects of the market have been discussed in the report, with expert opinions on the current status of the market.

The global bariatric surgery market size is expected to reach USD 4.81 Billion at a steady CAGR of 9.0% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in number of patients requiring surgery and rising demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures are some key factors fueling global bariatric surgery market revenue growth. Increasing prevalence of Type 2 diabetes and heart diseases are also driving market revenue growth.Rapid urbanization, lack of physical activity, and poor or unhealthy diets are contributing to increasing obesity. However, high cost of these surgeries and procedures is a key factor negatively impacting market revenue growth.

Technological advancements have resulted in development of more innovative surgical devices with improved treatment outcomes. In addition, rapid integration of surgical robots with bariatric equipment is supporting market growth, and the trend is expected to continue going ahead. Increasing need for bariatric surgeries have created rising demand for skilled professionals. Availability of specialized surgeons for bariatric surgeries is having a positive impact on the market.

Global Bariatric Surgery Market : Notable Developments

In February 2021, Carrum Health expanded options for weight loss surgery in mid-west through partnership with the Bariatric Centre of Kansas City (BCKC). The centre has performed over 17,000 surgeries and the partnership will help improve quality of lives with improved access to high-quality bariatric surgery.

Key Highlights From The Report :

Gastric bypass surgery helps loose weight by changing how stomach and small intestine handles food. After surgery, the stomach will be smaller, and patient will feel full with less food consumption. This procedure is performed on patients who are seriously obese and have been unable to achieve desired weight loss through diets.

Non-invasive or minimally invasive surgeries enable completion of weight loss surgery without need for making a large, open incision. There are various types of minimally invasive surgeries such as single-site weight loss surgery, laparoscopic weight loss surgery, robotic weight loss surgery, and endoscopic techniques.

North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increasing obesity rates in countries in the region. Increasing government-supported funding and research activities has also been supporting revenue growth of the North America market.

Segments covered in the report:

Emergen Research has segmented the global bariatric surgery market on the basis of device, surgery, procedure, end-use, and region:

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Implantable Devices

Electrical Stimulation Devices

Gastric Bands

Gastric Emptying Systems

Gastric Balloon Systems

Assisting Devices

Closure Device

Suturing Device

Trocars

Stapling Device

Others

Surgery Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Invasive Surgery

Non-Invasive Surgery

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gastric Sleeve Surgery

Adjustable Gastric Band

Gastric Bypass

Biliopancreatic Diversion with Duodenal Switch

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Bariatric Surgery Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for Bariatric Surgery Market in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of Bariatric Surgery Market in the food industry?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of Bariatric Surgery Market ?

