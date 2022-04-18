Massively Parallel Sequencing (MPS) Market Scope and overview, Set for Rapid Growth and Trend by 2020 - 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Massively Parallel Sequencing (MPS) Market Size – USD 9.67 billion in 2019,

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Massively Parallel Sequencing (MPS) Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report.

The global Massively Parallel Sequencing (MPS) Market is expected to reach USD 23.59 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The benefits of high-performance sequencing compared to other generations, such as the sanger-seq and microarrays, are one of the main drivers of the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) industry. Therefore, it is expected that the increased availability of low input DNA sampling methods would speed up the use of next-generation sequence across various clinical and research applications.

New England Biolabs Technology that uses magnetic beads in the prototype assembly process is expected to boost next-generation sample preparedness protocols significantly. Moreover, the dropping costs and the added value of next-generation sequencing data relative to traditional data are anticipated to have a positive impact on this technology's diversification in other clinical areas and result in lucrative revenue growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The research report offers key insights into the leading market players’ strengths and weaknesses, assessed using Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses. The report includes Massively Parallel Sequencing (MPS) Market segmentation based on product type, application spectrum, and key regions. The investigative study estimates the market size, market share, and revenue generation over the forecast timeframe. Leading companies profiled in the report Deere & Company, Topcon Positioning Systems, Trimble, Inc., DeLaval, Antelliq, Heliospectra, Afimilk Ltd., InnovaSea Systems, AKVA group, and Nexus Corporation, among others.

Further key findings in the report :

The oncology application for next-generation sequencing was estimated with the biggest share of revenues on the market. This can be because the technology has largely been used to decipher the connection between cancer and genetics.

Academic research held the largest market share of 53.9% in the year 2019, and these organizations are the key end-users for revenue generation because of the high penetration of research activities through seq-technology. This technology, on the other hand, is continuously growing in clinical and clinical research.

The emergence of an integrated platform based in the USA has accounted for North America's highest revenue share. Asia-Pacific is projected to expand fastest as domestics in China are growing, along with molecular diagnostics. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period.

Due to its distinct advantages over the genome segment in terms of coverage scope and multiplexing capabilities, the targeted sequencing in the technology segment dominated the revenue share.

Segments covered in the report:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Massively Parallel Sequencing (MPS) Market on the basis of technology, workflow, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Whole Genome Sequencing

Whole Exome Sequencing

Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pre-sequencing

Sequencing

NGS Data Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinical Investigation

Oncology

Reproductive Health

HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development

Agrigenomics & Forensics

Consumer Genomics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma & Biotech Entities

Others

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Regional Overview:

The global Massively Parallel Sequencing (MPS) Market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Massively Parallel Sequencing (MPS) Market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

