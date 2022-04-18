Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market is reach USD 3.33 Billion Over the Forecast Period from 2020 - 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market Size – USD 1.24 Billion in 2019

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report.

The global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market is forecasted to reach USD 3.33 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Increasing genetic disease incidence would fuel competition for direct-to-consumer genetic testing and accelerate market development across the expected timeframe. Increasing cases of hereditary disorders such as breast cancer, achondroplasia, colorectal cancer and other diseases have increased the need for cost-effective and reliable avenues of genetic testing in the healthcare industry. For reference, according to the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF), more than 2 million new cancer cases were reported globally in 2018.

The growth of the consumer segment for nutrigenomic testing is due to rising nutritional-related research activities. Additionally, obesity is another significant cause that should raise competition for genetic testing directly to the consumer. Nutrigenomics research helps clinicians to offer dietary advice and tailored diet to obese individuals while keeping a balanced lifestyle and helping them hold their weight under the track. The focused development of the research is due to the latest developments in genetic testing technologies that have revolutionized genetic code identification and characterization.

Competitive Landscape:

The research report offers key insights into the leading market players’ strengths and weaknesses, assessed using Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses. The report includes Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market segmentation based on product type, application spectrum, and key regions. The investigative study estimates the market size, market share, and revenue generation over the forecast timeframe. Leading companies profiled in the report Full Genome Corporation, Color Genomics, Genesis Healthcare, Helix OpCo LLC, FamilyTreeDNA, MyHeritage, Identigene, Pathway genomics, and Living DNA, among others.

Further key findings in the report

Based on test type, carrier testing generated a revenue of USD 139.21 million in 2019 and believed to rise with a CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period, as it is used to determine if an individual is a carrier of particular recessive autosomal diseases, utilized by fertility planners who help them to predict the chances of genetic defects transmitted by their offspring.

The over-the-counter channel expected to grow with a CAGR of 12.8% in the forecasted period due to the convenience of purchasing a test kit for customers residing in developed world rural areas, as enforcement authorities inspect them individually to make them easier to purchase.

The single nucleotide polymorphism chips application is the major contributor to the Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market . The single nucleotide polymorphism chips application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 47.7% of the market in the year 2019, as it can detect different changes in a separate letter to enhance further test performance.

North America dominated the market for Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing in 2019, due to evolving customer outlook for genetic testing, and increased spending, along with a large amount of disposable income, makes it possible for customers to spend more on direct-to-consumer genetic testing, such as genetic and nutrigenomics testing. The North America region held approximately 34.5% of the market, followed by Europe, which contains around 28.3% market in the year 2019.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market based on the test type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Test Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Carrier Testing

Predictive Testing

Ancestry & Relationship Testing

Nutrigenomics Testing

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online Platforms

Over-the-Counter

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Targeted Analysis

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism Chips (SNP)

Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Regional Overview:

The global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Scope of the Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Report :

The report performs an accurate estimation of the growth prospects of the different market segments by studying the current market scenario, past performance, demand and supply ratio, production, consumption, sales, and revenue generation of the key players in the upcoming years. The market segmentation provides a 360° view of the Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market industry, which turns out to be beneficial for readers interested in this sector.

Reasons to Purchase the Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Report:

The report includes a plethora of information such as market dynamics scenario and opportunities during the forecast period

Segments and sub-segments include quantitative, qualitative, value (USD Million,) and volume (Units Million) data.

Regional, sub-regional, and country level data includes the demand and supply forces along with their influence on the market.

The competitive landscape comprises share of key players, new developments, and strategies in the last three years.

