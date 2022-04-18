Robot-assisted Surgery Market Trends, Surveying Report, Drivers, Scope and Regional Analysis and Forecast 2020 - 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Robot-assisted Surgery Market Size – USD 1.64 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 24.6%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Robot-assisted Surgery Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Robot-assisted Surgery Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Robot-assisted Surgery Market industry based on the recent technological and research advancements.

The Global Robot-assisted Surgery Market is projected to reach USD 9.59 billion in 2027. Rise in automation in the healthcare sector, high demand for minimally invasive treatments, and adoption of advanced technology in both developed and developing economies are expected to boost the surgical robotics and navigation market growth. The major reason for non-compliance of surgical procedures is pain assisted with invasive method. To acquire the major user acceptance market players in surgical robotics and navigation market are more focused in developing non-invasive and portable robotic platform.

Several development of user friendly and technologically developed robotic platforms to capture need gap is one of the major factor driving the market growth. For instance, Senhance Surgical Robotic System a U.S. based company has received Japanese approval for its TransEnterix‘s Senhance robot-assisted surgery device for several procedures. However, the majority of surgeons are unaware of the use of robotics in healthcare, and mechanical failures associated with surgeries are likely to restrain the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The research report offers key insights into the leading market players’ strengths and weaknesses, assessed using Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses. The report includes Robot-assisted Surgery Market segmentation based on product type, application spectrum, and key regions. The investigative study estimates the market size, market share, and revenue generation over the forecast timeframe. Leading companies profiled in the report Medrobotics, Procept BioRobotics, Verb Surgical, DePuy Synthes, BrainLab, Titan Medical, Zimmer Biomet, Globus Medical, Auris Health, TransEnterix, Globus Medical, CMR Surgical, Getinge, Blue Belt Technologies, and ELMED Medical, among others.

Further key findings in the report

Ambulatory care centers for its highest amount of usage and extensive proliferation of the new ASCs in the developed countries are the factors driving the market growth substantially.

In February 2020, Midland Health had partnered with local neurosurgeons and Midland Memorial Hospital for providing small-cut robot-assisted spine surgery. The Mazor X Stealth Robotic Navigation system was used in the operation as it helps with image-based pre-operative analytics and provides intra-operative guidance during surgery.

Medtronic has acquired in 2018 Major Robotics in a robot-assisted surgery platform. Medtronic, acquisition was to develop fully-integrated surgical planning, to unite spine technologies with Maor robotic system. Mazor X has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA, Mazor X and Stealth are used together in the robotic-assisted surgery.

North America has obtained a significant share in the Surgical Robotics market of about 47.2% due to the increase in the number of hospitals adopting robot-assisted surgeries, rise in the per capita income, and due to government initiatives for robotic inventions.

The report performs an accurate estimation of the growth prospects of the different market segments by studying the current market scenario, past performance, demand and supply ratio, production, consumption, sales, and revenue generation of the key players in the upcoming years. The market segmentation provides a 360° view of the Robot-assisted Surgery Market industry, which turns out to be beneficial for readers interested in this sector.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Surgical Robotics Market on the basis of Product Type, Applications, End Use and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurosurgery

Spinal surgery

ENT Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Robotic Radiosurgery System

Others

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pediatrics

Adults

Geriatrics

End Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Care Centers

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Robot-assisted Surgery Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

