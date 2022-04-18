Stem Cell and Regenerative Therapy Market Regional Trends, Business Opportunities, Competition and Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Stem Cell and Regenerative Therapy Market Size – USD 342.7 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 36.2%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Stem Cell and Regenerative Therapy Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Stem Cell and Regenerative Therapy Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Stem Cell and Regenerative Therapy Market industry based on the recent technological and research advancements.

The global Stem Cell and Regenerative Therapy Market is expected to reach USD 3,693.6 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The Stem Cell and Regenerative Therapy Market is experiencing increased demand due to the rise in the number of clinical trials all over the world. Stem cells are applicable to the development of regenerative medicine, commonly used in the field of dermatology. However, the demand for stem cell applications in the oncology segment will witness the highest growth due to several pipeline projects present for the treatment of cancer or tumors.

Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy dominated the segment of stem cell therapy by type. Allogeneic transplant is recommended to those patients who have a high risk of relapse even after successful treatment with chemotherapy. An increase in the occurrence of cancer relapse has propelled the demand for the segment. The segment has an added advantage as they manufacture their own immune stem cells. These cells have the potential to kill cancer cells that are left behind after high-dosage treatment with cytotoxic drugs.

Competitive Landscape:

The research report offers key insights into the leading market players’ strengths and weaknesses, assessed using Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses. The report includes Stem Cell and Regenerative Therapy Market segmentation based on product type, application spectrum, and key regions. The investigative study estimates the market size, market share, and revenue generation over the forecast timeframe. Leading companies profiled in the report Virgin Health Bank, Celgene Corporation, ReNeuron Group plc, Biovault Family, Precious Cells International Ltd., Mesoblast Ltd., Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., Caladrius, Neuralstem, Inc., and Pluristem, among others.

Further key findings in the report

The enhancement in the cutting-edge orthopedic treatments involving stem cell therapy has helped in the relief of pain and also in recovery time. It eliminates the need for medication and invasive surgery, such as joint replacements leading to increased mobility. The regenerative medicine segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period.

Hospital held a larger market share due to the rising preference for stem cell therapies in these institutions. Hospitals are affiliated with academic institutes and research laboratories for the development of new therapies. Hospitals implement the latest discoveries.

North America will account for the largest share of the global stem cell market. The major contribution will be from the United States, and the region will witness high growth owing to the increased amount of funding by the private as well as government firms for clinical trials.

The report performs an accurate estimation of the growth prospects of the different market segments by studying the current market scenario, past performance, demand and supply ratio, production, consumption, sales, and revenue generation of the key players in the upcoming years. The market segmentation provides a 360° view of the Stem Cell and Regenerative Therapy Market industry, which turns out to be beneficial for readers interested in this sector.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Stem Cell Therapy Market on the basis of type, application, end-user, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Allogeneic Stem Cell Therapy

Autologous Stem Cell Therapy

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Regenerative Medicine

Orthopedics

Neurology

Hematology stem cells

Soft tissue injuries

Cardiovascular and myocardial infarction-based

Oncology

Diabetes

Liver Disorder

Others

Drug discovery & development

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Clinics

Hospitals

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Stem Cell and Regenerative Therapy Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the five top players in the Stem Cell and Regenerative Therapy Market ?

How will the Stem Cell and Regenerative Therapy Market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the Stem Cell and Regenerative Therapy Market ?

What are the drivers and restraints of the Stem Cell and Regenerative Therapy Market ?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Stem Cell and Regenerative Therapy Market throughout the forecast period?

