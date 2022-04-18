Blockchain in Healthcare Market Industry Trends Analysis Report By type, application, end-user, region and Forecast 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Blockchain in Healthcare Market Size – USD 104.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 64.5%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Blockchain in Healthcare Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Blockchain in Healthcare Market industry based on the recent technological and research advancements.

The global blockchain in healthcare Market is expected to reach USD 5,798.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The blockchain in healthcare is observing a high growth rate attributable to its rising application in supply chain management (SCM), clinical data exchange & interoperability, and claims adjustment & billing management, among others. Several hospitals and organizations are implementing the blockchain technology to record, analyze, and monitor patient information. Moreover, there is an increase in the supply of counterfeit drugs, and this issue can be restrained by adopting the blockchain technology in the healthcare sector. Initiatives are being taken by the government across the globe to tackle the situation.

Growing incidences of healthcare data breaches are a significant factor in driving the blockchain in healthcare market growth. Data breaches may lead to a loss of USD 380.0/ exposed record to the healthcare establishments; however, the existing systems are prone to various kinds of attacks. Patient records are vital to cybercriminals seeking comprehensive identity data, which results in safeguarding electronic health records and related personal information primary importance in the healthcare sector.

Competitive Landscape:

The research report offers key insights into the leading market players’ strengths and weaknesses, assessed using Porter’s Five Forces and SWOT analyses. The report includes Blockchain in Healthcare Market segmentation based on product type, application spectrum, and key regions. The investigative study estimates the market size, market share, and revenue generation over the forecast timeframe. Leading companies profiled in the report IBM, Microsoft, Gem, Chronicled, Hashed Health, Factom, Guardtime, Pokitdok, Patientory, and Blockpharma, among others.

Further key findings in the report

By type, permissioned blockchain is likely to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period. Permissioned blockchain is a private system and offers faster processing of transactions, better privacy, and enhanced security. These developed and deployed for specific organizational demands. A growing requirement to give restricted access is causative of the market growth.

By application, claims adjudication and billing is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 64.9% in the forecast period. It assists healthcare settings to manage duplication process and inappropriate filing. Moreover, it improves and assists in the management of accidental billing faults and uncertain transactions. Thus, it helps in improving the transparency, efficiency, and fast processing of claims.

By end-users, the pharmaceutical companies dominated the blockchain in healthcare market in 2019. The increasing threat of data theft by hackers and rising incidences of counterfeit drugs are among the significant factors encouraging companies to adopt the blockchain technology.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 66.3% in the forecast period attributed to a growing acceptance of IT solutions such as electronic health records, development of healthcare infrastructure, and a surging necessity for exchanging patients’’ information.

Segments covered in the report:

Emergen Research has segmented the global blockchain in healthcare market on the basis of type, application, end-users, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Permissioned/Private Blockchain

Permissionless/Public Blockchain

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Supply Chain Management

Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability

Claims Adjustment & Billing Management

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Others

Comprehensive Regional Analysis Covers the Following Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Regional Overview:

The global Blockchain in Healthcare Market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Blockchain in Healthcare Market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Scope of the Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market Report :

The report performs an accurate estimation of the growth prospects of the different market segments by studying the current market scenario, past performance, demand and supply ratio, production, consumption, sales, and revenue generation of the key players in the upcoming years. The market segmentation provides a 360° view of the Blockchain in Healthcare Market industry, which turns out to be beneficial for readers interested in this sector.

Reasons to Purchase the Global Blockchain in Healthcare Market Report:

The report includes a plethora of information such as market dynamics scenario and opportunities during the forecast period

Segments and sub-segments include quantitative, qualitative, value (USD Million,) and volume (Units Million) data.

Regional, sub-regional, and country level data includes the demand and supply forces along with their influence on the market.

The competitive landscape comprises share of key players, new developments, and strategies in the last three years.

