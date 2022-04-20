Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market Upcoming Opportunities Set for Rapid Growth and Trends by 2021-2028 | Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market Size – USD 3.18 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 25.8%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, April 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research report serves as a perfect example of the precise analysis of the global Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market . It includes the ToC, list of tables and figures, research methodology, geographic segmentation, competitive landscape, future developments, and technological innovation. Moreover, the report offers the latest coverage of the massive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the worldwide Gene Editing industry. The globally-disrupting incidence has impacted nearly every aspect of this business domain. However, the latest study expounds on the present market scenario and forecasts the pandemic’s aftermath, with respect to this industry. Furthermore, the major aspects of the market have been discussed in the report, with expert opinions on the current status of the market.

The global Antibody-Drug Conjugates (ADCs) market size is expected to reach USD 20.01 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 25.8% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of cancer along with growing geriatric population is driving antibody-drug conjugates market revenue growth. Antibody drug conjugates are used to treat cancer and are safer than other types of cancer therapies.

Antibody-drug conjugates are highly targeted therapies that use biopharmaceutical drugs comprising monoclonal antibodies to target tumor cell specific antigens and extremely potent anti-cancer drugs linked through chemical linker. ADCs are considered a powerful and highly effective class of therapeutic agents used in oncology and hematology. ADC technology is also used outside of cancer-related indications.

Global Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market : Notable Developments

The following is one of the significant developments pertaining to the global Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market

In July 2021, ProfoundBio announced completion of USD 55 million Series A funding on advance novel antibody-drug conjugate portfolio. The financing is being led by Lilly Asia Venture and co-led by LYFE Capital, with participation from Oriza and Sequoia Capital China. ProfoundBio will use the funds to accelerate development of ADCs and IO therapeutics.

Key Highlights From The Report :

Non-cleavable linkage segment accounted for larger revenue share in 2020 owing to greater advantages over cleavable linkers due to increased plasma stability. These linkers can potentially offer a greater therapeutic window due to the fact that the payload derivative from non-cleavable ADCs can kill target cells. It also provides great tolerability and stability.

Lung cancer is among the leading causes of deaths in both men and women globally. Despite development in treatments, patients with cancer continue to suffer with limited treatment options. ADC has emerged as a significant therapy for lung cancer as it has tumor specificity and powerful tumor-killing effect.

Research institute segment accounted for a significantly larger revenue share in 2020 as various companies are working together on development of drugs and therapies for cancer. Cancer research is being funded by various charitable foundations, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and being supported by government grants, which are some key factors driving growth of this segment.

Segments covered in the report:

Emergen Research has segmented the global Antibody-Drug Conjugates market on the basis of technology, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cleavable Linker

Non-Cleavable Linker

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Blood Cancer

Leukemia

Lymphoma

Brain Tumor

Ovarian Cancer

Breast Cancer

Lung Cancer

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Research Institute

Clinics

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market in the food industry?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of Antibody-Drug Conjugates Market ?

