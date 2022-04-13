Laboratory Automation Systems Market Outlook By 2021 -2028 | Tecan Group., PerkinElmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Emergen Research Logo

Rising demand for automated technologies to handle multiple laboratory research activities is a key factor driving revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global laboratory automation systems market is expected to reach a market size of USD 6.39 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Laboratory automation systems are playing a key role in optimizing and maximizing the accuracy of laboratory test results and reducing human errors, while simultaneously ensuring that tests are conducted fast and efficiently. These systems also enable laboratories to deliver more accurate reports and generates data faster which ensures actionable data is available on short notice and for proper review.

A key factor driving increasing demand for laboratory automation systems is that adoption helps laboratories to reduce manual efforts and work, as automation solutions can finish many testing processes that would otherwise require a considerable amount of manual effort and time. Moreover, automation systems optimize and improve productivity ratio of labs and significantly decrease costs that may arise due to wastage.

The Laboratory Automation Systems Market research report is a comprehensive and vital document encompassing business strategies, qualitative and quantitative analysis, and emerging trends of the global Laboratory Automation Systems market. The report offers in-depth research and assessment of the key elements of the global Laboratory Automation Systems market. The research analysts have formulated this report through thorough primary and secondary research with a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to provide a panoramic view of the Laboratory Automation Systems market.

Key players in the market include Tecan Group., PerkinElmer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, QIAGEN N.V., Siemens Healthineers, Eppendorf AG, bioMérieux, and Abbott.

Emergen Research has segmented the laboratory automation systems market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)

Robotic Arm

Microplate Readers

Automated Workstation

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Microbiology

Genomics

Proteomics

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2020–-2028)

Biotechnology

Pharmaceutical

Diagnostics lab

Forensics

Others

Key Findings from the Report:

In February 2020, Tecan launched Rapid EZ DNA-Seq library preparation kit, which is an end-to-end solution for PCR-free generation of NGS libraries in just 2.5 hours. The kit uses Tecan’s robust enzymatic DNA fragmentation and DimerFree library construction technologies, which eliminates the need for tedious optimization regardless of input amount.

In August 2019, Agilent acquired BioTek Instruments. The acquisition helped Agilent to expand its presence and expertise in cell analysis as well as create a robust position in large and growing immuno-oncology and immunotherapy areas.

The market in Europe accounted for second-largest revenue share of 25.2% in 2020. Key driving factors include rising focus on laboratory research and increasing funding by investors and international organizations.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global Laboratory Automation Systems Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Laboratory Automation Systems market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Laboratory Automation Systems market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

