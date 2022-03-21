Educational Robot Market to Grow Rapidly; Technological advancements in education sector

Emergen Research Logo

Rising dependence on IoT increasing deployment of advanced technologies in education sector, and concerns regarding electronics devices

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market evaluation report on the Educational Robot market explores how the Educational Robot market will continue to expand for the forecast period 2021 - 2028.

educational robot market size is expected to reach USD 4.02 Billion in 2028 and register a robust revenue CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing government incentives and regulations regarding usage of robots for education purposes across various sectors such as for designing, building, programing, and computing. Engagement of robots in professional education such as medical, engineering, space, and scientific research is boosting revenue growth of the global educational robot market. Rapid shift to digitalization in developed and developing countries is further driving factor revenue growth of the global educational robot market. Educational robots enhance the teaching methodology in a positive manner, and the trend is expected to gain traction going forward.

Technological advancements in educational robots is expected to further result in deployment of more advanced systems in future. Availability of software analytics and sensors, which enables more positive identification of challenges faced by different students within the classroom is resulting in increasing demand for educational robots. Increasing adoption of IoT-based robots for monitoring educational level is also boosting market growth.

To help gain the business owner further gain business intelligence the study on the Educational Robot market for the forecast period, brings to light data on production capability, consumption capacity, spending power, investment feasibility, and technology innovation. A thorough assessment of market performance across different regions is presented through self-explanatory graphic images, charts, and tables that add weight to corporate presentations and marketing materials. The study offers regional profiles of major vendors and extensive country-level break down to empower companies to make a wise investment decision when exploring new regions.

The market intelligence study for the Educational Robot market further provides an inside-out overview of necessary aspects associated with the product classification, important definitions, major orders and other industry-centric parameters. An underlying part of the study also maps the important factors associated with the recent events such as mergers and acquisition, collaboration and new product launches. In addition, the research lays down a robust groundwork for obtaining a vast amount of information that potential customers can use to increase their profits and reduce costs. The inclusion of data on market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers clarity presents an analytical picture of, what manufacturers are aiming for.

Companies profiled in the global Educational Robot market:

Hanson Robotics, Lego group, Modular Robotics, Pal Robotics, Probotics America, Qihan Technology Co., Softbank Robotics, Robobuilder Co. Ltd., DST Robot Co, and Adele Robots

The report also covers the scope of individual applications and types in each region. The report also covers details about production and consumption patterns, technological developments, revenue growth, market size, market share, key trends and demands influencing market growth in the region, and robust presence of key players in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global educational robot market on the basis of constituents, type, education level, and region:

Constituents Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Software

Hardware

Controllers

Sensor and Actuators

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Pre-programmed Robot

Humanoid Robot

Autonomous Robot

Tele-operated Robot

Augmenting Robot

Education level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Primary

Secondary

Professional

Key Highlights from the Report

In October 2020, Softbank Robotics Group announced the change of Aldebaran brand to SoftBank Robotics. The companies are expected to expand availability in terms of educational robots and other devices in the market.

Software segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increasing investment by major market players such as Hanson Robotics, Pal Robotics, Probotics America, Qihan Technology Co., and Softbank Robotics for incorporation of data visualization software in their existing educational robots is expected to support growth of the software platforms in the market.

Professional education segment revenue is expected to expand at a robust CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period. Medical, mechanical engineering, electronics engineering, and science are applicable in professional education and is a key factor driving adoption of these systems.

Augmenting robot segment accounted for a significantly large revenue share in the global educational robot market in 2020. Increasing adoption of educational robots in institutions, research laboratories, and space research is expected to continue to drive revenue growth of the humanoid robots and augmenting robots segments.

The study dives deep into the profiles of top market players and their key financials. This comprehensive report is not only for business analysts and any existing and new entrant can use it when designing their business strategies. The research is one of its kind global analyses of aspects such as import and export status, supply chain management, profit and gross margin worldwide for the forecast period. Extensive coverage of statistics associated with recent events including acquisition and mergers and strengths and weaknesses of a company forms an important part of the study on the Educational Robot market.

Regional segmentation comprises of a current and forecast estimation of the market in the key geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Outlook of Educational Robot Market:

North America

S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Key Features of the Educational Robot Market Report:

The report offers details about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, limitations, and threats

The report encompasses details about the key companies, product portfolio along with specifications, production valuation, and market shares

Evaluation of key current and emerging market trends and growth prospects

It also offers research-backed estimations for the forecast period of eight years, primarily to estimate the potential market growth

Brief overview of industry with regards to research and development, technological advancements, and product development

In-depth assessment of upstream raw materials, downstream buyers, demands, and current market scenario

