Healthcare Robotics Market is Still has Room to Grow | Emerging Players Zimmer Biomet Robotics, Renishaw plc, Aethon.

The increasing geriatric population and the growing adoption of innovative medical technology are fueling the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Healthcare Robotics Market is anticipated to reach USD 34.79 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The Healthcare Robotics market is forecasted to grow significantly due to the growing demand for improved medical operations and fault free diagnosis and treatment. Rise in investment and awareness from the government for the installation of robots for medical surgeries is also expected to drive the healthcare robotics market's growth in the forecasted period.

Healthcare robots are costly and require technical training to operate healthcare robotics. Moreover, the unwillingness to adopt technological modification is also restraining factors for the healthcare robotics market.

Leading Companies of the Healthcare Robotics Industry and Profiled in the Report are: - Stryker Corporation, InTouch Technologies, Inc., Medrobotics Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Mazor Robotics Ltd., Zimmer Biomet Robotics, Renishaw plc, Aethon Inc., Hocoma Inc, Omnicell, Inc. and among others.

Key Points of Healthcare Robotics Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Healthcare Robotics market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Healthcare Robotics market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Healthcare Robotics market

Market Drivers:

The constant efforts of prominent players to develop newer and modern technologies and product advancements are expected to drive the growth of the industry over the coming years. The report studies the extensive business expansion plans and advancements in R&D activities and product portfolio. The report offers a clear understanding of the alliances in the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, product launches and brand promotions, and corporate deals.

The report also talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the market. The rising demand for the Healthcare Robotics products is expected to drive the demand for Healthcare Robotics, thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

In the current era, several neurological disorders are rising among the aged population and young people, which is also propelling the neurosurgical robot market. The orthopedics surgery segment will witness stable growth due to growing injuries in accidents and benefits of orthopedic surgical robots like knee replacement, after knee surgery, and joint replacement.

North America is dominating the healthcare robotics market during the anticipated period due to improved awareness among the patients towards the effectiveness of innovative technologies, which covers the route for enormous potential growth in this region. The market is projected to grow at a more pace in the future, primarily due to the high primary medical investment levels.

The surgical robots segment dominated the healthcare robotics market in terms of revenue is projected to grow with a CAGR of 21.8%. These robots are operated by surgeons, which allow surgeons to complete the operations precisely. With improved visualization, it can function more accurately to treat patients, which is a significant factor in the market's growth.

The mobile segment dominated the healthcare robotics market in terms of portability, with a share of 58.6% in 2019. The fixed segment will experience stable growth over the anticipated period. Currently, the aged population is suffering from various chronic diseases, which is driving the segment growth.

The neurosurgery segment is projected to account for the highest CAGR throughout the anticipated timeframe, owing to the growing accuracy and enhanced quality of therapeutic robots, which have stimulated robots' usage in neurosurgery and is expected to grow the neurosurgical robots segment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare robotics market based on type, application, portability, end-use industry, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Laparoscopy Robotic Systems

Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots

Emergency response robotic systems

Hospital and Pharmacy Robots

Rehabilitation Robots

Neurosurgical Robotic Systems

Noninvasive Radiosurgery Robots

Surgical Robots

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Cardiology

Laparoscopy

Pharmacy Applications

Others

Portability Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Mobile

Fixed

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Rehabilitation Centers

Hospitals

Specialty Centers

Clinics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Healthcare Robotics market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Healthcare Robotics market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of this report is available in chapter-wise or region-wise sections. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report, and our team will provide excellent assistance.

