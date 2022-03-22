Battery Materials Market Research Report on Current Status, Scope, Growth and Future Growth Prospects to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

High demand for smart devices is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report titled ‘Battery Materials Market’, published by Emergen Research, is methodically curated by our team of analysts, keeping readers’ understanding in mind, and includes a wide-ranging database of industry distribution. The report takes a closer look at the historical and current market scenarios to accurately predict the global Battery Materials market outlook over the forecast duration. Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market. The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments. The report provides crucial details, such as the market shares of the key players, which help the reader attain a comprehensive outlook of the Battery Materials market.

The battery materials market is expected to reach USD 89.75 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The battery materials market is experiencing a rapid growth rate attributable to the growing demand for lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries, among others in applications such as consumer electronics, automotive, and grid storage, among others. The demand for lithium-ion batteries has witnessed a spiraling growth, owing to a surge in demand for laptops and smart devices such as smartphones and tablets in recent years. The global increase in the overall shipment units of smartphones is fuelling the sale lithium-ion (Li-ion) battery materials for its rechargeable characteristics.

The Battery Materials research report also includes an insightful study of the prominent players of the industry along with their business overview, strategic planning, and business expansion plans adopted by them. This assists the readers and business owners in formulating strategic expansion and investment plans. The report focuses on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, corporate and government deals, and others. The report also talks about the expansions these prominent players are vying for in the key regions of the market. The report focuses on the detailed analysis of the technological and product developments undertaken by these companies.

The report further sheds light on the emerging growth opportunities, challenges, market threats, limitations, and factors likely to restrict the growth of the Battery Materials market. The report further discusses in detail the market in international waters and the emerging trends in those regions. It also offers insights into the competitive landscape, market drivers, industrial scenario, and the latest product and technological developments to offer a comprehensive overview of the Battery Materials market landscape.

Key participants include Asahi Kasei Corporation, Hitachi Chemicals, Umicore, POSCO, Mitsui Mining & Chemical Company, Johnson Matthey, Kureha Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Toray, and Dow Chemical, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• By battery type, lead-acid battery, in terms of market size, held the largest market share in 2019. These batteries are used by several end-users owing to the offering of advantages, including better corrosion & gassing resistance, overcharging, and self-discharge protection, as well as cost and energy efficiency.

• By material type, metal & metal oxides contributed to the largest battery materials market share in 2019 and are likely to grow at a rate of 8.1% in the forecast period. These materials are primarily used in the making of cathode and anode, both of which are required to possess good electrical conductivity, as well as oxidizing or reducing property, respectively.

• By application, consumer electronics contributed to the largest market share in 2019. Growing demand for laptops, UPS, and smart devices, among other consumer electronics devices that require batteries for operation and or portability, is driving the demand for battery materials.

Market Overview:

The research report on the Battery Materials market is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research along with qualitative and quantitative analysis of vital aspects of the market. The insightful data is further validated and verified by the industry professionals. The report strives to offer deeper insights into the overall market scenario of the Battery Materials business sphere.

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Battery Materials market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Battery Materials market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global battery materials market on the basis of battery type, material type, application, and region:

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Lead-Acid

• Lithium-Ion

• Others

Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Metal & Metal Oxides

• Other Chemical Compounds

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Grid Storage

• Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

• North America

1. U.S

2. Canada

• Europe

1. Germany

2. UK

3. France

4. BENELUX

5. Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

1. China

2. Japan

3. South Korea

4. Rest of APAC

• Latin America

1. Brazil

2. Rest of LATAM

• MEA

1. Saudi Arabia

2. UAE

3. Rest of MEA

Global Battery Materials Market Report – Table of Contents:

• Chapter 1 includes the global Battery Materials market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

• Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Battery Materials market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

• Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Battery Materials market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

• Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Battery Materials industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

• Chapters 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

